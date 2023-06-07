100 years ago

June 7, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- The special session of Washington county Chancery court, Judge Ben MacMahon presiding, adjourned yesterday after a week's session. An injunction suit brought by local citizens against the College avenue paving district was dismissed. The suit charged irregularities in the formation of the district, and probably would have affected several paving districts in Fayetteville had it been successful. The suit was dismissed for want of equity.

50 years ago

June 7, 1973

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The federal government could harness the sun's power if it were willing to invest up to $900 million, a spokesman for Honeywell, Inc., has told Congress. Dr. Van Bearinger, vice president of Honeywell, told a House subcommittee Tuesday that American Industry has the technology to provide solar-generated energy, but that the cost was too large for industry or universities to undertake. Bearinger said development of solar energy would not have a major impact on energy problems within the next 10 to 15 years, but that it could be developed within that time to the point where it could be considered a practical "alternative for supplemental applications."

25 years ago

June 7, 1998

NORFORK -- Arkansas' only remaining territorial courthouse will receive much-needed repairs thanks to a $160,000 federal grant. The state Highway Commission selected the Jacob Wolf House for the state transportation enhancement grant, funded through the 1998 federal highway bill. The Wolf House is a two-story, dogtrot-style house at the confluence of the White and North Fork rivers in Baxter County. Parts of the historic building date to 1809. Norfork Mayor Susan Poe said the Wolf House qualified for the transportation grant because of a plan to build a keelboat display on the grounds. In its heyday the Wolf House connected major land and water transportation routes in northern Arkansas.

10 years ago

June 7, 2013

Eight days after Jacksonville's First Baptist Church of Gravel Ridge revoked Boy Scouts Troop No. 542's charter, troop leaders signed the papers for a new one. The North Pulaski United Methodist Church on Wednesday night welcomed about 22 Boy Scouts and 10 Cub Scouts whose Scout memberships were in jeopardy after more than 850 of 1,400 -- or about 61 percent -- of the Boy Scouts of America national council delegates voted May 23 to accept openly gay troop members. Gay troop leaders are still not allowed. The First Baptist Church leaders pulled the charter because they considered the national policy change a violation of their religious values. The troop was the first known in Arkansas to lose its charter after the decision, which takes effect Jan. 1.