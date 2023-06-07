Outerbike 2023 plans weekend event in Bentonville in October

BENTONVILLE -- An October bike event was approved for a conditional-use permit by the city Planning Commission on Tuesday.

The vote was 6-0 with one commissioner absent.

Bentonville Outerbike 2023 will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1019 S.E. Eighth St., according to planning documents. Visit Bentonville/SE8 1019 LLC is the applicant.

The conditional-use permit is so temporary structures can be erected on the vacant property for the weekend. Multiple large tents will be used. There also will be a parking area.

The permit is good from Oct. 18-23.

There also was an amendment to the conditional use that was OK'd by the Planning Commission for a six-day period annually for the months of September, October or November.

Outerbike is a cycling industry event that showcases the latest and greatest cycling products for the public to ride, test and purchase, according to planning documents.

This is the 13th year for Outerbike events, according to a letter from Outerbike based in Moab, Utah.

Traffic impacts on nearby roads are expected. The applicant will need to acquire approval of a traffic control plan from the city Traffic Safety and Signage Committee prior to the event. However, there will be a large amount of pedestrian and bike traffic to and from the event given its location and theme, according to planning documents.

The Planning Commission also heard a rezoning request from JP Specialty LLC from neighborhood commercial to general commercial at 1261 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. The site is 3.79 acres. The site is north of Southwest Starry Sky Boulevard and west of Southwest Eden Brooke Street.

Homes are located south of the property. Properties at the intersection of Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard and Southwest Eden Brooke Street are general commercial, according to planning documents. The land up for a rezoning is west of the intersection.

A handful of nearby residents spoke against the rezoning request citing concerns like more traffic, privacy issues and safety.

The item was tabled so a revised rezoning request and legal description can be worked on by the applicant. The south part of the property could be designated as a neighborhood commercial buffer zone. The item will be back before the Planning Commission on July 5.

The Planning Commission also approved a series of rezoning requests that included:

Downtown high-density residential to planned residential development at 802 S.E. Eighth St. for Lightbox Townhomes.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown medium-density residential at 402 N.W. Seventh St. for Alejandro and Cathy Estrada.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown edge at 605 S.E. C St. for Donald and Amanda Richardson.

Agriculture to residential office at 2602 E. Battlefield Blvd. for Rosalie and Steven Beavers.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown mixed-use residential at 548 S.E. C St. for Troy Campbell and Michelle Harper.

Neighborhood commercial to general commercial at 3006 S.E. J St. for Norbert Hay Jr.

Low-density single-family residential to downtown high density residential at 411 N.W. Fifth St. for Geraldine Carmical. It was an amended down zone from downtown mixed-use residential requested by the applicant after a lengthy discussion.

A rezoning request from low-density single-family residential to downtown mixed-use residential at 409 N.W. Fifth St. for Terry and Laura Olson was tabled because of a warranty deed issue.

A rezoning request from low-density single-family residential to general commercial at 907 N.W. 11th St. for C&C Ventures was denied 6-0. A future land use map amendment from low-density residential to general commercial also was denied 6-0.