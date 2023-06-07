PB Suspect held in May 7 shooting

One man has been arrested in connection with a May 7 shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and another person injured, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police Department detectives made two arrests on Monday night, executing a search warrant at a home on 34th Avenue. During the search, firearms were located, including a firearm illegally converted to being fully automatic, as well as two men, 23-year-old Kuron Brown and 20-year-old Will Rodgers, police said.

Rodgers and Brown were both subsequently booked into the Jefferson County jail. Rodgers was booked in connection with charges of first degree murder, five counts of first degree battery, five counts of committing a terroristic act, carrying a prohibited weapon and violation of the machine gun act, according to a press release from the department.

Brown was booked into the jail for carrying a prohibited weapon and violation of the machine gun act, police said. He was arrested for the items found in his possession but was not arrested in connection with the homicide, police said.

During the shooting, a 16-year-old was killed and another person was injured by gunfire early on the morning of May 7 at MLK Park. The victim was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Another person who had also been shot during the same incident was also at the hospital where the person was listed at the time in stable condition, police said.

"A group of people were reportedly gathered at the park when an altercation began, and someone started shooting," police stated in the original news release about the shooting. "Both of the victims were transported from MLK park to Jefferson Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle. Two other people with non-life threatening injuries resulting from the incident were also treated at JRMC."