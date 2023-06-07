Pea Ridge man arrested after barricading himself in his home

A Pea Ridge man was arrested at after barricading himself in his home home on Pike Street, near Pea Ridge Intermediate School on Wednesday morning, police said.

Stephen Lyons, 40, was arrested around 10 a.m. after officers were responding to an aggravated assault call and discovered that the suspect was barricaded in his home on Pike Street, near the Pea Ridge Intermediate School, a Facebook post from the police department said Wednesday.

The school is located at 1442 N Davis St.

Details about the aggravated assault call were not immediately released.

“Officers notified the Boys & Girls Club, which operates in the school, of the potential danger and that facility initiated a lockdown,” the post said. The area was blocked off for a short time.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said that the situation was a domestic incident.

Hahn said that the school was not in session as students were already out for the summer.

Lyons was arrested without incident with no injuries, the post said.

“There is no further danger to our community as a result of the incident,” the post said.