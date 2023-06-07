Plan for assistant chief set aside

A proposed ordinance to give the Pine Bluff chief of police the authority to appoint at her discretion an assistant chief of police was pulled from the agenda Monday night by Mayor Shirley Washington and the Pine Bluff City Council after City Attorney Althea Scott said that could not be done if the position was already filled.

According to the proposal, the assistant chief of police would be appointed by and serve at the discretion of the chief of police and be exempt from civil service. The ordinance would be an amendment to the code of ordinances of the city of Pine Bluff with respect to the classification of personnel within the Police Department.

"What I'm told is the position of the assistant chief is an earned rank and once you achieve that position if a person is in that space when a new chief comes about, then he is protected," said council member Bruce Lockett, who asked where the current assistant chief would go if a new one is appointed by the chief.

"You can't ... without any justification, do that," said Scott. "In most cases, if they have articulated to the rank of assistant chief, the position below him or her is already filled so as I understand once you obtain that rank your assistant chief can't be removed."

Scott said the assistant chief would either be demoted or terminated if the city tried to fill a position that is already filled.

"You can't terminate them if they didn't do anything wrong," said council member Glen Brown Sr.

Lockett said the city would have to do something similar to what another city has done which is to create a position whereby if a person serves as assistant chief and a new chief is appointed, they would have to take a position and make no less than 80% of what they were making and serve as a deputy chief.

"You can't have a guy whose done 25 years and then a new person comes in and he's out the door," said Lockett. "That would be so unfair." Lockett said none of the other positions have that stipulation within the Police Department where their job depends on who the chief of police is.

"You can't have that happen in law enforcement or public safety because then no one would want to be an assistant chief if they serve at the whim of whoever the chief is," said Lockett. "The way we have our rank structured, you can't move up unless there is a vacancy."

According to the classifications of personnel, there would be one chief of police, one assistant chief of police appointed by the chief of police, two deputy chiefs, four captains, 11 lieutenants, 20 sergeants and 116 patrol officers.

The council did approve a resolution authorizing the acceptance of an Arkansas Public Safety communications grant of $251,308 for the purchase of police radios.

The grant requires the city to provide a 25% match at $83,769 for a total of $355,078.

Lockett asked whether the funds have been identified. Washington said there are one or two sources that funds can be pulled from

"I think it's a good deal," said Washington. "We're getting $355,077.97 in radios and only paying $83,769.

In other city business, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing an agreement with KJ Parker Construction Co. to extend a sanitary sewer line along Olive Street and U.S. Highway 63 South Corridor, south of its intersection with Interstate 530.

Also approved was a resolution authorizing an agreement with Garney Co. Inc of Nashville, Tenn., for a new sewer line on the Kansas Street Parallel force main project, a resolution authorizing the mayor to convey real property to a qualified first-time homebuyer at 509 S. Lee St. and an ordinance to close the south half of the 500 block of Sherman Street.