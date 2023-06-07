Road to Miss Arkansas long for some hopefuls

For Ciara Callicott, the matter of whether to compete in pageants or not came down to whether she wanted to go to college.

Callicott, 22, who is from the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, said that coming from a low-income background, she knew the only way she would be able to go to school was through scholarships. That led her to begin participating in beauty pageants when she was 15, and now she is competing for the Miss Arkansas crown this week -- and the scholarships that come with it -- for the third time, this year as Miss Central Arkansas.

By the time she was 17, Callicott had already won enough scholarships, in addition to her Pell grant, to completely cover her tuition at The University of Alabama, which also offers scholarships for state pageant winners and runners up, through her placements in Miss Arkansas' teen division competitions. After arriving on campus her freshman year, she did not compete in any pageants, instead joining one of The University of Alabama's famous sororities.

Callicott, who rewore her mother's old pageant dresses and shopped for competition outfits from Goodwill, described herself as someone who often occupies spaces that are not typically open for people from her background.

"I've always been in these more, like, wealthy spaces, having to grapple with 'how does that play into my identity, and do I chameleon or do I stay true to what I know?'" Callicott said.

After her freshman year, Callicott decided she wanted to go to law school. She left her sorority and reentered the pageant scene to win enough money to cover the tuition.

"I started Googling, 'How much does law school cost?' And I was like, 'Oh my God,'" Callicott said. "Honestly, if I didn't go to law school, I may have not had a reason to compete [again]."

However, instead of competing in Alabama's pageant circuit, she decided to continue competing in Arkansas despite the distance. Callicott graduated from Alabama this past May and is enrolling in the University of Arkansas School of Law in the fall.

"I have always wanted to give back to the community that I came from, and the community that I do come from isn't what I would describe as typical for pageantry, [which is] more of a wealthy space," Callicott said.

Callicott is not the only contestant in this year's Miss Arkansas pageant to compete while attending school in a different state. Camille Cathey, 21; Anna-Marie Wright, 21; and Aishani Bengala, 20, are also doing so. Cathey, like Callicott, attends The University of Alabama, while Wright is studying music theater at Oklahoma City University. Bengala is a medical student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City Medical School. All four, despite going out-of-state for college, still qualified to compete in Arkansas pageants due to their continued Arkansas residency.

Hilary Levey Friedman, a professor at Brown University who is an expert on beauty pageants, after-school activities and popular culture, said it is common for women to continue to compete in their home states, even after they move away for college.

"It's very common, and has been for decades," Levey Friedman said.

There have been recent Miss America winners who attended school out-of-state the year they won, such as Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles, who won Miss Alaska while a student at Arizona State University. Toni Lindsey, the spokesperson for the Miss Arkansas pageant, said at least two people have won Miss Arkansas while attending school out-of-state: Katie Bailey in 2007 and Stacy Freeman in 1997.

Cathey won Miss Arkansas Teen when she was 16 and competed in the Miss America Teen pageant, earning her a full ride to The University of Alabama. She credited her experience with the Miss Arkansas organization as a teenager with building her "into a better version of Camille." After the end of her term as Miss Arkansas Teen, she stopped competing in pageants until this year, when she started again after deciding she wanted to go to law school.

"Arkansas is the state that provided me with the opportunity to serve our state and to get to go to Miss America Teen and get the full scholarship to Alabama," Cathey said. "I feel really indebted to Arkansas and all it's given me and this program has given me."

Many of the competitors said time management was an essential skill as they juggled classes, travel, pageant preparation, volunteer work and everyday life.

Bengala, who said she takes 18 to 20 credit hours each semester and has been competing in pageants for three years, says she relies on her community at school -- classmates, friends and professors -- to stay successful when things get busy.

Many of them also pointed to feelings of being left out, as they often had to miss events and appearances due to the distance.

"I really have to push to be more connected with people -- to be more connected with the candidates, to be more connected with the community," Wright said.

Callicott estimated that she traveled between Tuscaloosa -- where The University of Alabama is located -- and Little Rock six times throughout the most recent academic term. That is a roughly 12-hour, 750-mile round trip, not including stops.

"I spent my entire spring break in Arkansas, just doing school appearances and meeting with legislators, et cetera," Callicott said. "I did sometimes feel that I was missing out because there'd be fun stuff that the girls would do, like meet up for coffee or tacos. These girls are my friends, I've known them for years. So sometimes it's hard that I can't make it back."

The "sisterhood" between contestants, as Bengala put it, is part of why the medical student continued to compete in the state despite living hours away in Kansas City.

Cathey said it's difficult to be competitive when living out-of-state.

"I think that if ... your goal is to be Miss Arkansas, I think it's a lot easier to go to school in-state," Cathey said.

Wright, who has been competing since she was 17, said that competing while attending school out-of-state is "doable" so long as competitors keep the reason they want to compete and their priorities in mind.

"I think it's important to serve where you feel connected and where your heart lies," Wright said.

The preliminary competition for Miss Arkansas began Tuesday with the interview portion. The winner will be crowned at finals on Saturday in Robinson Center in Little Rock.