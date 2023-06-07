Rogers development approved by Planning Commission, despite nearby residents’ concerns about density, traffic





ROGERS -- A proposed 198-unit residential multifamily development cleared a first hurdle Tuesday when the Planning Commission approved a rezoning and concept plan.

Rogers City Council members will consider the matter at their meeting June 13.

Two residents from a nearby subdivision opposed the plan for Magnolia Farms 1B, which would be slightly south of West Walnut Street and east of the intersection of West Walnut Creek Parkway and South Promenade Boulevard. Their concerns included traffic congestion, decreased property values and the plan's requested departure from both setback and height requirements.

The 9.5 acres in west Rogers are currently zoned for highway commercial, residential office and planned unit development. The request considered Tuesday changes the zoning designation to residential multifamily, 21 units per acre gross density.

In conjunction with such a change, developers also submitted a density concept plan for city leaders' consideration. The plan calls for a departure from the required setbacks and the maximum height allowed. The proposed height allowance at 46 feet and 39 feet exceeds the stated maximum height of 35 feet. However, according to planning documents, the height increase request was sought to allow for a pitched roof design that resembles single-family housing.

The Planning Commission approved the plan by an 8-0 vote. Commissioner Samantha Best was absent.

Jim Mullen of the Rural Oaks neighborhood repeatedly noted the proposed development's proximity to the Turtle Creek Trail/Razorback Greenway and opposed the placement of three-story structures near the path. He presented a series of photos to commissioners to show what the area looks like and what he fears it will become. He suggested the development could lead to "urban canyons" where streets are flanked by tall buildings on both sides, creating a canyon-like environment.

Joe Fernandez, also of Rural Oaks, said his neighborhood is directly behind where the proposed buildings are going up. Part of the area's beauty is the open field, he said. Although residents have realized the open field would not remain, he said they have expected that requirements in place would remain, such as mandated setbacks.

The density concept plan calls for reduced setbacks in some areas of the development, including as little as 1 foot off a portion of South 40th Street and a new interior road. Part of the measurement is incorporating on-street parking and landscaping.

Commissioner Mark Myers said he had a bit of "heartburn" about the 40th Street setback departure. He said the Rogers council also appeared to have discomfort with the setback allowances on an earlier project.

Commissioner Hannah Cicioni said Myers offered valid concerns, but she was not as bothered by the situation because the 40th Street portion in question is next to commercial property.

Chairman John Schmelzle noted the commission had approved a comprehensive growth map that designated the area up and down Promenade as a commerce corridor.

Fernandez, in his comments to the commission, said he understands the need for development and recognizes the city must grow.

"I think it has to grow intelligently," he said. "Adding such a tremendous density on thoroughfares that at this point are choked ... is just a disaster."

He added his fear that the values of homes behind the development will be negatively impacted. "We'd like you to take a second look at at least the setbacks to try to give the Rural Oaks neighborhood behind you at least a fighting chance," Fernandez said.



