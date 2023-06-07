UNDER THE RADAR: Jonesboro’s CJ Larry

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Jonesboro’s CJ Larry.

Class: 2025

Position: Guard

Size: 6-3, 170 pounds

Noteworthy: As a sophomore, he led the Hurricanes to a third straight state title and first Class 6A state championship.

Interest: Belmont

Coach Wes Swift on Larry starting after North Little Rock loss in January:

“After the game we moved CJ into the starting lineup. He had been coming off the bench as our 1. We never lost again. He only averaged 4.5 points per game, 3 assists, 1 turnover as a sophomore playing at a really high level. We didn’t need him to score. He’s an unbelievable, elite defender, takes care of the basketball. He’s a good shooter, a 40% three-point shooter, and this year he’s going to have to carry the load, so his point production will go way up.

“Unbelievable academic kid, so he’s going to be over a 3.5 GPA. He comes from a great home. High-character kid.”



