Wiemer’s single in 10th lifts Brewers past Orioles

MILWAUKEE -- Joey Wiemer hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Wiemer's hit came off Austin Voth (1-2). It scored pinch-runner Andruw Monasterio, who was the automatic runner.

"Joey's a competitor, man," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "It's a really clean way he competes. He doesn't get distracted by much."

Baltimore dropped to 5 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which won its fourth straight game.

Milwaukee moved into first place in the NL Central, a half-game ahead of Pittsburgh, which lost after winning six straight.

With the game tied at 3 in the 10th inning, Baltimore had runners at first and second with two outs, but Peter Strzelecki (3-4) struck out pinch-hitter Josh Lester.

Phillies 1, Tigers 0

Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies won their fourth straight over the Detroit Tigers.

Marlins 6, Royals 1

Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Athletics 11, Pirates 2

Jace Peterson homered twice on a five-hit night and drove in five runs, and the Oakland Athletics ended a 15-game road losing streak.

Rangers 6, Cardinals 4

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has extended his major league-leading hitting streak to 25 games. The 25-game hitting streak is the longest in the majors this season and the longest in Semien's career.

Angels 7, Cubs 4

Mike Trout and Matt Thaiss delivered two-run singles during the Angels' five-run fifth inning, and Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer in Los Angeles' victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Mariners 4, Padres 1

Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.

National League

Diamondbacks 10, Nationals 5

Pavin Smith homered and drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied against Washington's beleaguered bullpen to beat the Nationals on Tuesday night.

Reds 9, Dodgers 8

Matt McLain's single to deep center field highlighted a three-run comeback in the ninth inning as the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Braves 6, Mets 4

Orlando Arcia drove in the go-ahead run in Atlanta's four-run sixth, Bryce Elder overcame his worst inning of the season and the Braves beat the New York Mets.

Giants 10, Rockies 4

Giants rookie Patrick Bailey had three hits, all for extra bases, and San Francisco was bolstered by the return of Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada from the injured list to beat the Colorado Rockies.

American League

Rays 7, Twins 0

Zach Eflin pitched into the seventh inning and earned his eighth win, Luke Raley tripled and homered, and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins

White Sox 3, Yankees 2

Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees on Tuesday night for their season-high fourth straight victory.

Blue Jays 5, Astros 1

Kevin Gausman matched his career high by striking out 13 over seven innings, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho all homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros.

Red Sox 5, Guardians 4

Rob Refsnyder had the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run eighth inning and James Paxton tied his season high with nine strikeouts, giving the Boston Red Sox a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.