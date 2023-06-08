22-year-old Jefferson County inmate pronounced dead, sheriff's office says

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead after he was found hanged in his single-person cell inside the Jefferson County jail on Thursday, according to officials with the sheriff's office.

Treveon McDaniel was transported from the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. Thursday. His body was being sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

A news release Thursday said that jail staff "observed" McDaniel hanged in his cell, and that jail staff took immediate action and administered aid to McDaniel until an ambulance arrived.

McDaniel had been in custody since May 28, when he was accused of discharging a firearm from a car, a terroristic act and aggravated assault.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of detainee McDaniel during this difficult time,” the news release read in part.

The sheriff’s office added that it “takes all incidents involving detainees extremely serious,” and that officials have already begun two investigations into McDaniel’s death. The sheriff’s office declined to provide further details on Thursday afternoon, but said that updates will be provided.

“Investigators from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are actively working to gather all relevant information and evidence pertaining to this incident,” according to the release. “As well, the Internal Affairs Division has been directed to open an administrative internal investigation into the incident.”