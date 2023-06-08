ABF, union agree on tentative pact

ABF Freight Systems and the The International Brotherhood of Teamsters have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both groups said Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release Wednesday, the Teamsters said the new five-year contract includes wage increases and improvements to benefits and working conditions, as well as other gains.

A subsidiary of Fort Smith-based ArcBest Corp, ABF Freight said an employee ratification vote is expected soon, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The new agreement is expected to become effective after the current contract expires on June 30.

The company said it would provide updates in the coming weeks.

The union said its representatives would meet in Chicago next week to go over the contract before sending it to its membership for ratification.

"At the start of negotiations, we promised to fight like hell for our members at ABF. I can confidently say that we did just that," John A. Murphy, Teamsters freight division director said in a statement. "This tentative agreement is a testament to our hard work, strength, and determination at the bargaining table. I want to thank the entire negotiating team for their hard work and commitment throughout the bargaining process, especially our rank-and-file members who served on the committee."

Last month, 97% of the union's membership voted in favor of authorizing a strike should it be necessary. At the time, Murphy characterized the negotiations as difficult but productive and noted discussions included wages, health and welfare, pensions, sick leave and concerns about autonomous vehicles and other types of technology.

The union represents about 8,600 ABF truck drivers, dock workers and other members across the U.S., the Teamsters said.