Arkansas students receive 18 awards in international science competition

Arkansas students are the recipients of 18 awards for their entries in the recent 2023 International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, Texas.

The event -- also known as the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair -- is a pre-college science and engineering competition that this year featured more than 1,600 young scientists from 49 states and 64 countries around the world.

Arkansans have a lot for which to be proud, Mark Bland, professor at UCA and President of the Arkansas Science Fair Association, said in reporting the award winners.

"I've been involved in the science fair program since 2006, and every year Arkansas students have won awards at this international competition," Bland said. "To my knowledge, we've never had as many awards as this year. Congratulations to all of the teachers, mentors, parents, and especially the students for an exceptionally fine performance this year!"

Following is a list of the Arkansas award recipients, their schools and the names of their projects in the different categories:

SPECIAL AWARDS

mAcoustical Society of America.

Honorable Mention -- Anu Iyer, Little Rock Central High School.

VAST (Voice and Spiral Tool): A Novel Multimodal Machine Learning Method To Detect Parkinson's Disease and Assess Severity.

mAir Force Research Laboratory on behalf of the United States Air Force.

First Award of $750 in each Regeneron ISEF Category -- Siddharth Sridharan, Little Rock Central High School.

Deciphering the Radioprotective Effects of the Soy Isoflavone Genistein in Lung Cells.

mDrug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association.

First Prize -- Zaina Daaboul, Little Rock Central High School.

Norfloxacin and IR-780 Iodide Dye Ionic Combination Drug and Near-Infrared Photothermal Therapy as a Dual Mechanism Antibacterial Treatment Against Escherichia coli.

mUniversity of Texas at Dallas.

Scholarship of $5,000 per year, renewable for up to four years -- Ahmad Gohar Alam, Little Rock Central High School.

Influence of Freezing Methods on the Supercapacitor Performance of Doped Carbon.

mMissouri University of Science and Technology.

Summer camp scholarships and travel expenses and & $1,250 renewable tuition scholarship -- Rayah Jeanette Turnbough, Salem High School.

Does the Degree of the Q-Angle Affect the Frequency of ACL Injuries or Knee Pain?

mUniversity of Texas at Dallas.

Renewable scholarship of $5,000 per year, -- Chandra Kiran Koushik Suda, Bentonville High School.

Improving Early Diagnosis and Treatment Monitoring of Tuberculosis With Novel Machine Learning Cough Analysis Chandra.

mKing Abdulaziz & his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity.

Mawhiba Universal Enrichment Program awards and a $200 cash prize -- Taksh Yogeshbhai Patel, Fayetteville High.

Growth & Characterization of Layered Magnets School.

mInternational Council on Systems Engineering.

Second Place Best Use of System Engineering Award of $800, a 1-year free student membership to INCOSE, and free virtual admission to the 2022 International Symposium of the INCOSE -- Rohan Singh, Bentonville High School.

Optimizing Glycemic Control in Type 1 Diabetic Patients Using a Deep Learning-Based Artificial Pancreas With a Secure Glucagon and Insulin Delivery System.

CATEGORY AWARDS

mRobotics and intelligent machines.

Second Award of $2,000 -- Anu Iyer, Little Rock Central High School.

VAST (Voice and Spiral Tool): A Novel Multimodal Machine Learning Method To Detect Parkinson's Disease and Assess Severity.

mCellular and molecular biology.

Third Award of $1,000 -- Bhavana Sridharan, Little Rock Central High School.

Punicalagin Attenuates Chemotherapy-Induced Hepatotoxicity in Normal Cells.

mPlant sciences.

Third Award of $1,000 -- Amanda Navarro and Charis Xiong, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.

Development of a Novel AI Soybean Root-Knot Nematode Stress Assessment Model in Soybean Plants.

mEngineering technology: Statics & dynamics.

Third Award of $1,000 -- Joshua McNeil, Little Rock Central High School.

The Effects of Variable Rotor Pitch on Axial Compressor Efficiency.

mBiochemistry.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Siddharth Sridharan, Little Rock Central High School.

Deciphering the Radioprotective Effects of the Soy Isoflavone Genistein in Lung Cells.

mEnergy: Sustainable materials and design.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Ahmad Alam, Little Rock Central High School.

Influence of Freezing Methods on the Supercapacitor Performance of Doped Carbon.

mBiomedical engineering.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Chandra Suda, Bentonville High School.

Improving Early Diagnosis and Treatment Monitoring of Tuberculosis With Novel Machine Learning Cough Analysis.

mBiomedical engineering.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Rohan Singh, Bentonville High School.

Optimizing Glycemic Control in Type 1 Diabetic Patients Using a Deep Learning-Based Artificial Pancreas With a Secure Glucagon and Insulin Delivery System.

mTranslational medical science.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Shreyam Tripathi, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

Investigating the Role of Rev1 in Maintaining Accurate DNA Replication Past G4 Containing Regions in the Leading and Lagging Strands.

mTranslational medical science.

Fourth Award of $500 -- Geethika Atluri, Little Rock Central High School.

Identifying Novel Drugs to Inhibit APOE4 as a Therapeutic Intervention for Treating Alzheimer's.