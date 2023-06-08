Benson’s 9th-inning HR caps Reds’ comeback win

CINCINNATI -- Elly De La Cruz hit a 458-foot drive for his first major league home run and Will Benson hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Cincinnati Reds over Los Angeles 8-6 on Wednesday night and extended the Dodgers' losing streak to a season-high four.

De La Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball from an again ineffective Noah Syndergaard in the first inning that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed in the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park.

A day after making his big league debut, the 21-year-old switch-hitter had the second-hardest-hit home run by a player 21 or younger since Statcast started tracking in 2015, behind only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at 115.9 mph on Aug. 21, 2020.

"The first thing I thought was that ball's gone," De la Cruz said through a translator. "I didn't know where it landed. I was looking at my teammates. They told me it almost left the building."

De La Cruz played shortstop a day after manning third. He tripled on a curveball in the third as part of a 2 for 4 night, a drive that went to the wall in right-center on four hops.

Cincinnati overcame a 6-2 deficit in a four-run third on Jonathan India's sacrifice fly, Spencer Steer's RBI single and Tyler Stephenson's two-run home run.

TJ Hopkins reached on an infield single in the ninth and Benson homered off Evan Phillips (1-2), giving Cincinnati its second consecutive walk-off win and a three-game winning streak.

"Honestly, you can't dream it," Benson said. "I was trying to get ready. I knew my time was coming up to bat. I knew it. I got it clean."

BRAVES 7, METS 5 Michael Harris II hit a two-run, tiebreaking home run off Adam Ottavino in the eighth inning and Atlanta rallied to beat New York for their fourth consecutive victory.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, NATIONALS 2 Zach Davies earned his first victory in more than a year, Corbin Carroll homered and NL West-leading Arizona defeated Washington.

GIANTS 5, ROCKIES 4 Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in a three-run seventh inning and drove in another run in a two-run eighth as San Francisco rallied to beat Colorado after being held hitless into the sixth inning.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 2 Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit home runs and Toronto beat Houston. Chris Bassitt (7-4) gave up 2 runs and 4 hits with 5 strikeouts and no walks over eight innings in winning consecutive starts.

BREWERS 10, ORIOLES 2 Joey Wiemer homered twice, Willy Adames also went deep in his return from the concussion list and Corbin Burnes pitched eight shutout innings in Milwaukee's blowout of Baltimore.

GUARDIANS 5, RED SOX 2 Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and Cleveland beat Boston.

RAYS 2, TWINS 1 Randy Arozarena homered leading off ninth inning to lift major league-best Tampa Bay past AL Central-leading Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 9, PIRATES 5 Oakland won back-to-back games for just the third time season as Ryan Noda homered and reached base four times against Pittsburgh. Oakland's first seven batters reached against Roansy Contreras (3-5).

CARDINALS 1, RANGERS 0 Alec Burleson pulled a first-pitch home run to right field in the eighth inning and St. Louis beat Texas, ending Rangers infielder Marcus Semien's hitting streak at 25 games. Semien was 0 for 4 to stop the longest streak in the major leagues this season and the longest of his career.

MARLINS 6, ROYALS 1 Luis Arraez singled twice to raise his major league-leading batting average to .403 and help Miami beat Kansas City. Jesus Sanchez homered, singled twice and had four RBI for the Marlins, who won their sixth in a row.

PADRES 10, MARINERS 3 Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBI, Gary Sanchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining San Diego to help the Padres rout Seattle.

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto watches his two-RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hits a two-RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez watches his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez watches his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



San Diego Padres' Gary Sanchez, right, celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

