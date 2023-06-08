Black prosecutor enters race for Missouri U.S. Senate spot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Black Missouri prosecutor who stepped into leadership in the aftermath of protests over the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown is running for Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's seat, the Democrat announced Wednesday.

In his campaign announcement, 48-year-old St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell criticized Hawley as divisive while touting his own work in Ferguson, where protests over Brown's death helped spark the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Bell, who now lives in Clayton, lived two blocks from the Ferguson Police Department in 2014.

As an angry crowd began to surround officers barricaded in the police parking lot the day after unarmed, Black 18-year-old Brown's shooting, Bell and a small group of other Black leaders got in the middle and urged calm.

Bell at the time worked as a municipal judge and attorney, and his father was a police officer. He has said he understood both sides.

"Ferguson was a turning point for me," Bell told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "When the city, the region, the country seemed like it was ready to explode, I helped calm tensions between police and protesters."

Like fellow Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce, who launched his campaign to unseat Hawley on the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots this year, Bell used his announcement to highlight a now-famous photo of Hawley raising a closed fist in solidarity that day, as well as video of the senator running through the halls during the attack.

The photo drew strong criticism from some, but it now appears on coffee mugs that the senator sells.

"We need leaders who try to help -- unlike Josh Hawley, who's in a rush to be famous and pretending to be tough while showing the world how weak he really is," Bell said in a video announcement.

Kunce on Wednesday announced that the Missouri AFL-CIO has endorsed him, adding to a long list of union endorsements for the Marine veteran. Campaign spokesman Connor Lounsbury said in a statement that the endorsement "marks an important moment in the campaign as the state's election-winning labor movement unites behind Kunce."

He declined direct comment on Bell's entrance into the race.

"We expect whoever emerges from the messy [Democratic] primary to be the darling of the woke left and raise tens of millions of dollars to try and buy this seat from Missourians," Hawley's campaign said in a statement, adding the primary will be about "ending girls sports and being soft on crime."

Voters elected Bell to the Ferguson City Council in 2015, despite some pushback for his service as a municipal judge in nearby Velda City. The St. Louis County town, like Ferguson, came under scrutiny after Brown's death for bringing in a high percentage of revenue from fines and court costs.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Salter of The Associated Press.

FILE - Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., walks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced Wednesday, June 7, 2023 he is running for Sen. Hawley's seat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

