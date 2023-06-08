Caring, kind describes Burnett

In 2010, when I was recovering from cancer treatment, I mentioned to John Burnett that I had always wanted to hunt doves in Argentina.

A few days later, Burnett told me to update my passport because we were going. I was responsible only for the cost of my airfare and ammunition. That trip to Cordoba with Burnett, the late Chester Phillips, the late Don Holbert, and Herb Martin was an epic, healing experience.

More importantly, it demonstrated the kindness of an exemplary man who left this realm Friday while sleeping.

Sheffield Nelson introduced me to Burnett in 2006 at a hunting club in southeast Arkansas. Nelson hosted the members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at his cabin and believed a media member should be there to comply with Freedom of Information Act requirements. I bunked with Burnett at his cabin, beginning an enduring friendship.

Burnett, who at that time was semi-retired from Rector-Phillips-Morse, was soft spoken and gentle. He had lived in Switzerland. He exhibited a subtle debonair cool that is characteristic of one who has long traveled the world in style, but yet he retained a distinctly Arkansas mien. Picture Sean Connery's James Bond with a thick southern accent.

He had tons of stories, including some about his good friend Charles "Buddy" Portis, author of "True Grit". They were members of a coffee klatch that met once a month in Little Rock. At one meeting Burnett offered Portis a new book he had read.

"I think you'll like it," Burnett said. "It follows your formula with a female heroine and all."

At the next meeting, Burnett asked Portis about the book. He said that Portis pushed across the table to him and said coolly, "You know, I'm really not into required reading."

That rankled Burnett, but he shrugged it off and said, "Buddy's an interesting guy."

Over the years, Burnett and I had some memorable adventures, including an autumn turkey hunt in southeast Arkansas in 2006. He sat well behind me, necessitating something louder than a whisper to communicate. We used walkie-talkies turned down low. We killed a turkey that day, too.

We also had an odd squirrel hunt at the same place. It was in a thick expanse of bitter pecan in a featureless place with no landmarks to break a uniform topography. We circled a tree three or four times looking vainly for a squirrel in the branches.

Those three revolutions around the tree were all it took to disorient us. We didn't know which way to go to get back to the road. Burnett consulted his compass, which confused us further because the reading didn't "look right" to him.

At that point I remembered that I had a GPS in my pocket. The way back to the road was precisely the opposite direction in which we were becoming increasingly invested.

You learn a lot about a person when traveling. Accompanying Burnett to Argentina taught me what I already knew, that Burnett was a consummate gentleman and the very definition of class. I admired his easy grace among our Argentine hosts and among the rowdy lot of Houstonians that shared our estancia with us. The clash of personalities was a little intense for the first few hours, but we became fast friends, largely due to Burnett's calming demeanor.

Our daily route to the dove fields took us through a town called Jesus Maria. Burnett wondered aloud how the town got its name. I said Maria's husband named it that when she was driving.

"GEEzus, Maria!" I yelled, throwing up my arms as one would do before a collision. That's the loudest I ever heard Burnett laugh. The Argentines and the Houstonians howled, too.

When we took to the dove fields every morning and evening, Burnett always wore perfectly creased hunting trousers, a leather belt, and a button-down camouflage shirt that was always ironed and tucked.

At the airports in Cordoba, Argentina and Santiago, Chile, he struck up conversations with strangers from all over the world.

In these parts Burnett was best known as the patriarch of the Halowell Hunt Club on Duck Lane at Bayou Meto Wildlife Management Area. He loved that place. He loved duck hunting, and he loved Bayou Meto WMA. More than anything, he loved hunting with his son Jeb, a noted central Arkansas gunsmith who is 180 degrees opposite of his dad in personality and temperament. To be with them together was a trip and a treat.

I had lunch with Burnett a few months ago at Bobby's Country Cooking, where I gave him a copy of my book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, a Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best." Jeb said the book was on his nightstand the morning of his passing.

Burnett was a giant in my life, a confidant and a mentor. I am honored to have shared the fields with him. Most of all, I am honored to have known him.