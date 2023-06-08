City of roundabouts goes Rogue

CONWAY -- The Rogue Roundabout Craft Kitchen and Beverage Lab is all about keeping it "weird" and bringing innovative offerings to Conway.

The microbrewery has been packed with customers on a regular basis since opening about two weeks ago.

Owner and Brewmaster Chris Smith started brewing beer in his garage as a hobby eight years ago before opening Faulkner County's first microbrewery restaurant since such businesses became legal in the county in 2019.

"I know a kitchen can generate a good amount of revenue, and we wanted to optimize our footprint," Smith said.

"So we doubled down on the high-end cooking experience, we have our bar/soda shop, our coffee shop will be activated soon."

Smith