City of roundabouts goes Rogue

Conway’s first microbrewery crafts innovative meals, drinks by Cristina LaRue | Today at 2:14 a.m.
Chris Smith, owner of The Rogue Roundabout Craft Kitchen and Beverage Lab in Conway, stands in a walk-in freezer full of kegs before opening his restaurant on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The restaurant/brewery, which opened two weeks ago, aims to serve equal parts alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options...(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

CONWAY -- The Rogue Roundabout Craft Kitchen and Beverage Lab is all about keeping it "weird" and bringing innovative offerings to Conway.

The microbrewery has been packed with customers on a regular basis since opening about two weeks ago.

Owner and Brewmaster Chris Smith started brewing beer in his garage as a hobby eight years ago before opening Faulkner County's first microbrewery restaurant since such businesses became legal in the county in 2019.

"I know a kitchen can generate a good amount of revenue, and we wanted to optimize our footprint," Smith said.

"So we doubled down on the high-end cooking experience, we have our bar/soda shop, our coffee shop will be activated soon."

Smith

