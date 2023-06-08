COLUMNIST: Retirement on FIRE for some young people

There's a beautiful naiveté to spending a couple of years in the workforce and deciding it's not for you and it's time to work toward opting out.

Gen Z is the latest generation to stumble across the FIRE movement: Financial Independence Retire Early. More than half already claim membership despite limited years in the workforce. Devotees of the movement typically boast high savings and investing rates combined with a zealous dedication to frugality. And therein lies the problem.

Each previous generation has adopted FIRE for its own reasons. Gen X had already spent considerable time in the workforce and grown disillusioned with the long-term grind expected by the time books and personal finance blogs popularized the movement. Millennials inherited a job market offering unstable employment, fueling a desire to control our own destiny by opting out as quickly as possible. It's a force that's strong with Gen Z, too.

FIRE normalizes, even praises, discussing finances and motivates its adherents to keep pushing their way out of debt and onto increased saving and investing rates. It also unites devotees against a common enemy: their employer.

I've long been a cynic of the FIRE movement. It's seductive, but felt like snake oil to me because those who evangelized the message rarely dug into two key issues: mental health and what it means to retire.

The pursuit of FIRE is often a bandage for deeper problems. Chronic stress, burnout, depression and anxiety are all factors that could be triggered by work, but work is not necessarily the root cause. It follows that quitting (or retiring) is often not the solution. After the newness of freedom wears off, you're once again left with the same mental health issues that were pervasive in your previous life.

The second major issue is the odd interpretation of retire. Retirement isn't typically seen as a career transition, but a point after which you no longer exchange your time and labor for a paycheck.

There are certainly FIRE devotees who retire in the traditional sense at a young age. However, there are many who "retire" from one job just to pivot into another line of work that perhaps better aligns with creative passions, interests, or doesn't pay well. Or one person retires and the spouse works, which makes the argument of retirement complicated.

Many notable figureheads within the FIRE movement earn an income from the content they create for their blogs, podcasts, and social media. Promoting FIRE is a job that earns them a living. That makes their original FIRE number (the sum needed to achieve financial independence, quite working and live off your nest egg) less relevant and isn't necessarily something that can be replicated by those to whom they extol the virtues of the movement.

This isn't to say FIRE is without its merits. Aggressively saving and investing for your future is admirable, but there is a part of me that wants to caution the youth of today to invest first in relationships and personal growth. Many a zealot of FIRE has worshiped at the altar of frugality and delayed pleasure to such an extent that it meant failing to live or nurture parts of themselves that don't result in a monetary profit.

Gen Z would be better served by building a sustainable career and life they enjoy. Take the best tenets of FIRE such as making saving and investing a priority, values-based spending, thinking critically about what you want your life to look like and living below your means.

The only way to have joy and contentment in retirement, at any age, is to truly live your life en route.

Erin Lowry is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance.