Moscow church offers free food

The food pantry ministry of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will distribute free food June 16 at noon. They are asking all participants to bring a picture ID, according to a news release.

Pleasant View sets outreach events

Pleasant View Ministries, 1117 N. Palm St., will present the evangelistic outreach on the parking lot Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be free food, activities, fellowship, prizes, and giveaways. The Rev. William A. Shaw Jr. is the pastor. Pleasant View services are also available on Facebook.

UA Little Rock honors top students

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently honored its top students for the 2022-23 academic year.

Trevor Dady of White Hall received the Outstanding Junior Award as one of UALR's top mechanical engineering students.

Charles Rodgers of Pine Bluff was honored with the Outstanding Capstone Project Award as a top information science student, according to a news release.

Martin Morales of Redfield received the Frank Lamar Setliff Endowed Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship, as a top student in the chemistry department.

T'Ceana Jeffery of White Hall received the Darryl K. Reach Endowed Scholarship, worth $1,000, as a top student in the chemistry department.

Simmons earns America Saves award

America Saves announced Simmons Bank as a recipient of the 2023 Designation of Savings Excellence Award.

The award is the only national award focused on recognizing financial institutions for their work in helping Americans improve financial stability, according to a news release.

The honor highlights banks and credit unions that made an extraordinary effort to promote positive saving behaviors in their community during the annual America Saves Week campaign.

"Simmons Bank is honored to be recognized by America Saves for our commitment to encouraging and promoting the benefits of savings," said Bob Fehlman, chief executive officer of Simmons Bank. "This year marks 120 years of serving customers and this recognition reinforces the hard work, dedication and commitment of our associates and leaders to build generations of loyalty with our customers."