Court dates set for Texarkana shooters

TEXARKANA, Texas -- The defendants accused in a gunfire exchange that resulted in a Texas A&M University-Texarkana baseball player being struck by a stray bullet have June 14 court dates.

Kamauri Butler, 17, and Demarco Banks, 20, are believed to be the gunmen in the incident on Lynda Street, according to Texarkana Texas Police.

Butler is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Bi-State jail on a $100,000 bail.

Banks is charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm. He remains in the Bi-State jail on a $100,000 bail.

Two other men arrested in the investigation also have June 14 court dates.

Yankeengea Smith, 49, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nathan Moore, 19, is charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence. He is also charged with theft of a firearm, according to court records.

Smith and Moore are not believed to have been directly involved in the gunfight.

A fifth man, Marcell Beaver, 19, was arrested after the incident on a charge of marijuana possession.

The exchange of gunfire occurred about 6 p.m. April 29 and sent a stray bullet 400 yards to nearby George Dobson Field, where it struck Texas A&M University-Texarkana player Matthew Delaney, 18, as he stood in the left-field bullpen. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Delaney suffered a collapsed lung, two fractured vertebrae and paralysis in his left leg, according to media reports.