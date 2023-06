Marriages

Khai Nguyen, 24, and Cheyenne Fisher, 23, both of Sherwood.

Corey Barnes, 30, and Annissa Wilson, 29, both of Mabelvale.

Juan Tun Dionicio, 31, and Enmer Jacon, 40, both of Little Rock.

Beau Stevens, 43, of Horshoe Bend and Breanna Palmer, 33, of Little Rock.

Andrew San Juan, 29, and Madeline Spickard, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Thornton, 54, and Tanisha Williams, 42, both of Little Rock.

Alex Burns, 26, of Cabot and Payton Calhoun, 25, of Honolulu.

Larry Foster, 36, and Sherry Cole, 38, both of North Little Rock.

Kaleb Jones, 26, of Sherwood and Briyana Isaac, 26, of Maumelle.

Divorces

FILED

23-1974. Mikayla Rettke v. Patrick Rettke.

23-1975. Cleadester Beard v. Gregory Beard.

23-1976. Franklin Hardcastle v. Jarrett Hardcastle.

23-1986. Taiuana Shavers v. Rodney Shavers.

23-1988. Kathy Rivera v. Jorge Rivera.

23-1990. Eric Zimmer v. Jessica Zimmer.

23-1992. Jan Stewart v. James Stewart III.

23-1994. Krystal Worrell v. Gabriel Houston.

GRANTED

22-1648. Afzal Morani v. Karima Gillani.

22-2526. Melissa Smalling v. Bailey Smalling.

22-2712. Cristal Montgomery v. William Montgomery.

22-4296. Winshella Shorter v. Lemond Shorter.

23-610. Shamika Sparks v. Lavor Sparks.

23-783. Tina Lawson v. Thomas Lawson Jr.

23-1159. Lisa Knox v. Ali Knox.

23-1268. Clint Taul v. Susan Taul.

23-1402. Mark Kennedy v. Amber Kennedy.

23-1540. Natasha Gayden v. Antwon Gayden.

23-1604. Shirvet Brown v. Kingston Brown.

23-1637. Deborah Anderson v. Robert Anderson.