Fayetteville could reduce total number of short-term rentals allowed by nearly half

by Stacy Ryburn | June 8, 2023 at 5:25 a.m.
The front of an accessory house rented out as a short-term rental is seen in July 2019 on East Oaks Manor Drive in Fayetteville. The City Council's ordinance review committee on Wednesday recommended reducing the total number of short-term rentals allowed to operate in the city. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of a City Council committee want to put pressure on property owners operating short-term rentals illegally by lowering the cap on the total number allowed to operate in the city for the rest of the year.

The council's ordinance review committee voted 3-0 Wednesday to recommend significantly reducing the maximum number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city for the rest of the year. Right now, the cap is set at 2% of all dwelling units in the city, but short-term rentals within zoning districts that allow hotels do not count toward the cap.

There

Print Headline: City could allow fewer short-term rentals

