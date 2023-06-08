Fayetteville could reduce total number of short-term rentals allowed by nearly half

FAYETTEVILLE -- Members of a City Council committee want to put pressure on property owners operating short-term rentals illegally by lowering the cap on the total number allowed to operate in the city for the rest of the year.

The council's ordinance review committee voted 3-0 Wednesday to recommend significantly reducing the maximum number of short-term rentals that can operate in the city for the rest of the year. Right now, the cap is set at 2% of all dwelling units in the city, but short-term rentals within zoning districts that allow hotels do not count toward the cap.

There