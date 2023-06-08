Fayetteville online services go offline after suspected “cyber incident”

FAYETTEVILLE -- Most online city services went offline Thursday and could stay off for several days after a suspected "cyber incident," according to a city news release.

Staff took several online services offline as a proactive measure, the release says. Services include online payments, email, inspection scheduling and network applications.

Police, fire and 911 emergency services are not affected by the issue, according to the release. Members of the public can use the Police Department's alternative nonemergency line at (479) 575-0258.

The city's Information Technology Department is working on the issue, the release says.