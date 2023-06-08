FYI Calendar: Art opening tonight at Brews in Eureka Springs, Art on the Bricks in Rogers

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Seven Lies" by Elizabeth Key, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Rodeo Kids" -- A children's summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.

"Martian Man" -- An art class for kids, 12:30-2:30 p.m., The Gallery on Garrison in Fort Smith. $25. thegalleryongarrison.com.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Studio Stroll -- With work by Doug Stowe, Mary Springer and Jessica Lee Ames-Russell, 4-5:30 p.m., Eureka Springs School of the Arts. Free. essa-art.org.

Art on the Bricks -- Including Ghostbuster Day at Arkansas Public Theatre, 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. artonthebricks.com, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Artists' Reception -- For "Proud, Out, Loud," a group exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Girls Night Out -- With a Mary Poppins theme, 5-8 p.m., Brick Ballroom and other participating businesses, downtown Siloam Springs. mainstreetsiloam.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Pets, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Performance -- Trillium Salon presents Ozark Wind Quintet & Fayetteville Junction Bassoons, 6 p.m., Galleries at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening With the Maestro -- With Arkansas Philharmonic conductor Steven Byess and Chef Steven D. Brooks, 6:30 p.m., Great Hall at the Thaden School in Bentonville. $150. arphil.org.

Trailblazers -- Pass the Mic With Bike.POC, a panel about inclusive bike experiences and more, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Friday

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Portraits of Home" -- An all-ages watercolor house portrait painting workshop, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. All materials will be provided. Free. Register at ShilohMuseum.org/shiloh-summer-series-ozark-home.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "A Bug's Life," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Friday -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

p(ART)y After Dark -- An adults-only disco celebrating Pride Month, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Obstacle Runaround -- Kids and grown-ups will partner to navigate 10 obstacles, including the noodle forest, the mud pit, a tire run, a straw pyramid, the sandy army crawl, water sprinklers and more, 10 a.m.-noon, Jones Center in Springdale. $35 per team. Sign up at thejonescenter.net/obstacle-runaround.

International Yarn Bombing Day -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Crafternoon -- Make a pressed flower lantern, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Buddy Shute & The Motivators -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Reset -- Outdoor Slow Flow with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Circle at the Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

OUTrageous Sunday Brunch -- "Hugs and Quiches" with a performance by neo-soul producer and vocalist Theia and viewing of "OUTrageous" exhibit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. $35 on eventbrite. "OUTrageous" is on display through June 30. artventures-nwa.org.

Ozarks Drag Brunch -- Featuring drag performances by Brooklyn Bisette and Billie McBride, Patti La Plae Safe, Lady Kakes and Abs Hart, noon, Fayetteville Town Center. Tickets $45 (before June 9) at eventbrite. Proceeds benefit NWA Equality. nwaequality.org.

Sunday Music -- With John Severs, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Duo Divinas, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Author -- Lori Ann Wood, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Statehood Day -- With Skip Rutherford, 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Washington County Historical Society. Free. Email dedmark@uark.edu.

Clayton Conversations -- With authors and historians Jim Kreuz and John Lehnen, 2 p.m., Clayton House Museum in Fort Smith. $10. claytonhouse.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com