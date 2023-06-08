Get to know: ’26 target Jacob Lanier

Class of 2026 Maumelle guard Jacob Lanier has established himself as one of the top performers on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

The Arkansas target was named the Nike EYBL Offensive Player of Session 2 in Phoenix after averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3 steals per game while playing for Louisiana based 15-under LivOn Basketball Club.

Lanier, 6-5, 175 pounds, has others from Arkansas, Texas Tech, California, Arizona State, TCU and Ole Miss. ESPN rates Lanier the No. 10 shooting guard in the nation in the 2026 class.

He averaged 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hornets, shooting 41% from two-point range, 31.7% behind the three-point line and 73.5% at the free throw line. Lanier was the only freshman named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen team.

Nickname: Jakes/J13

Coach Eric Musselman is: A dedicated coach [who] cares about what he does

Best basketball moment: Definitely my 30-point game against Vilonia with a buzzer beater to go into overtime.

Favorite video game: NBA 2k

Favorite NBA player: The GOAT, LeBron James

Must-watch TV show: The Last Dance, for sure

My mom is always on me: To do the dishes

One rule change I would like to make: A high school basketball rule I would change is to let the players wear what ever they want under their jersey

Favorite subject: Math

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love

My two pet peeves: Smacking food, and teachers assigning work without telling us

Best advice I’ve received: Any advice my dad gives me

Favorite food: Pancakes

My favorite fast food restaurant: Whataburger. Whenever we go to Texas we always eat there and its always great.

Favorite junk food: Haggis

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Sour Patch Kids

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Oysters

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Definitely the All Star Meal from Waffle House

Three things you need while on a deserted island: Box of matches, a knife, fishing rod with bait

Favorite animal and why: A lion because they’re the king of the jungle

I’m terrified of: A family member passing. I wouldn't say I'm terrified of much.

Sky dive or bungee jump: Bungee jump

Cat or dog person and why: Dog person, for sure. They’re very playful and loyal.

My hidden talent is: That I can build a computer

Hobbies: Basketball, video games, hitting the gym, engineering

The one thing I could not live without is: My family

If you were a superhero, what powers would you have: Time travel, super strength and super speed

Role model and why: My dad, because of all the lessons and things he's taught me

Three words to describe me: Passionate, enthusiastic, reliable

People would be surprised that: I’ve been to 20 plus states