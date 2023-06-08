Hidden Gems: While everyone else was baking, Marshall used pandemic to write

When you see Laurie Marshall's name, you'll think, "Oh, I know who she is!" She's an artist; she's written for this newspaper in the past and for AY Magazine and OnlyinArk.com; she performs with Sidebar Comedy Improv; and she's been very active in the Springdale community.

Surprisingly, she says she's only recently realized that she's "always been a writer, even when that wasn't my official job title. I just didn't know any writers and never had the career modeled for me. It took me a while to figure out what I wanted to be when I grew up."

Now, she's had her first book of her essays published. "Proof of Life," she says, "examines small moments in the lives of normal people who struggle with the same foibles and baggage we all possess." Here, Marshall answers seven questions for our Hidden Gems book column.

Q. Where did you grow up? What was that childhood like? What did you dream of being when you grew up?

A. I was born in Fayetteville while my dad was a student at University of Arkansas. He and my mom met while in the Marching Razorback Band, but Mom stopped taking classes when she was pregnant, as was expected in 1965. I was raised in Little Rock and Pasadena, Texas, with large blocks of time spent in Northwest Arkansas at my grandparents' farm east of Fayetteville.

I had a "fair to middlin'" childhood filled with creeks and forts and T.V. dinners. Lots of "Gilligan's Island," "Brady Bunch" and banana seat bicycles. I've never considered my youth traumatic, but I do have a collection of flash fiction stories that will become a memoir one day. As Harlen Coben said: "Make no mistake, adolescence is a war. No one gets out unscathed."

Little me was always looking for a stage -- some reason to perform. I pretended to have ballet experience in order to be cast as a snowflake in the elementary school Christmas show, and I made up routines for my future group, The Daisies, on the back patio. The group never happened, but I did find my way to drama club in junior high and eventually performed in local theater performances in Texas and Northwest Arkansas. Today, I perform with Sidebar Comedy Improv. There's nothing like the sound of laughter when you're actually trying to make people laugh.

Q. Who influenced you to become a reader and a writer? What was the first book you remember loving?

A. We always had books in the house. Dr. Seuss and Childcraft Encyclopedia were early favorites. We also watched all the PBS shows after school -- "Sesame Street," "Electric Company," etc. My mom read to us early on, and my grandmother took me to the old Fayetteville Public Library when it was on Dickson Street for my first library card. I loved Laura Ingalls Wilder and Judy Blume books, and Nancy Drew, but the first individual book I remember being sucked into was "Island of the Blue Dolphins" by Scott O'Dell. Books about young girls facing challenges and coming out on top were just starting to show up in the 1970s, and they really resonated with my independent spirit. They still do.

Q. What was the moment or the experience or the essay that started the ball rolling for "Proof of Life"?

A. In 2020, while other people watched "Tiger King" and baked bread, I started taking virtual flash fiction workshops that included generative writing prompts. I followed the other writers in the workshops on Twitter, which led to other writers and workshops, and it really was like a snowball effect. I started submitting stories to literary journals, began to see my work published, was included in a few anthologies, and in 2021 won the Lascaux Review Flash Fiction Prize. It came with a $1,000 check, which paid most of the fee for a writing retreat I took for a week in Santa Fe. I think that was when I realized I was doing something that had momentum and was confident enough to keep going.

Q. What will readers find inside this book? And what will they be thinking about when they close it?

A. The stories in "Proof of Life" almost all involve characters who are working out difficult feelings or circumstances in the "between spaces." Some are grieving a loss while others are grieving a life never lived. Some are running away from a place or past that no longer serves them, others are running as hard as they can toward something they can't define but they know is out there waiting for them. I hope the stories remind readers we're all in this together, and we are all dealing with something that isn't always visible on our outsides.

Q. What process did you go through to get published? What's your advice to aspiring authors on that topic?

A. Honestly, I'm struggling a bit with imposter syndrome due to the relative ease of the process of getting a book published. The way it worked for me is that I had a story published with Emerge Literary Journal in 2021, connected with the EIC, Ariana Den Bleyker, on Twitter and chatted with her at a conference we both attended. Last year, after she'd read more stories I'd had published elsewhere, she asked if I had a manuscript, so I sent her a file dump of stuff I'd written, and she offered me a contract. It was stupid easy, and I expect every future book project I ever undertake to be MUCH harder.

But as lucky as all that sounds, I do believe that I did a few things that made this happen.

Write, and keep writing so that the writing gets better. Believe me, no matter how good you think it is now, it will get better the more you write.

Submit your writing. There are HUNDREDS of places to get your stories published, in all kinds of genres. Check out https://www.chillsubs.com/.

Study your craft. Take workshops, read writers' newsletters, read books about writing (Stephen King's "On Writing" and Grant Faulkner's "The Art of Brevity" are favorites of mine.)

Make connections. Follow writers on social media and read their websites and ask questions -- be curious and ask about their work. No matter how much I know, I will never know it all, and remaining in the mindset of a student of writing will always be rewarding. (I'm @LaurieMMarshall on Twitter.)

Q. You're also an artist. Talk a little bit about your art.

A. After years of being a maker and selling at craft shows, I took a break to figure out what I really have space and time for. I am a maker, and always like to have a project close at hand. I have landed on collage art for the simplicity of the materials -- old magazines, paper ephemera, photos, glue and scissors. It's easy to slip in and out of without a lot of preparation or clean up. I am mostly making for myself, but I have created some illustrations that have been featured in literary magazines and have created some book covers for poetry and flash fiction collections.

Q. What's next for you? Books? Art? Something completely different?

A. In the short term, I'm taking some time off writing to spend a few months cleaning up my neglected garden and preparing for a six-day bicycle ride through Pennsylvania with my brother and some of his friends. This fall, I'm thrilled to be headed back to the University of Arkansas campus to work toward an MFA in creative writing. When I graduate, exactly 20 years after I earned my BA, I'll be 61. It will be a sweet culmination of years of belief in my mantra, a quote from George Eliot: "It's never too late to be who you might have been."

Laurie Marshall's "Proof of Life" is available for sale or order at Pearl's Books in Fayetteville, Two Friends Books in Bentonville, Bookish in Fort Smith and on the ELJ Editions website, Bookshop.org, or Amazon. She says she'd be happy to visit organizations to chat about flash fiction or writing. Email her at l.m.marshall@hotmail.com.

