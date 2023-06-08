Hilario Springs Road closing for 5 days

The section of Hilaro Springs Road that runs between Baseline and Vinson roads in south Little Rock will be closed to through traffic for five days starting Monday the city announced Wednesday.

The closure is a result of construction crews drilling geotechnical borings adjacent to the bridge that runs over Little Fourche Creek.

During the closure, local traffic will be allowed up to the bridge area.

According to element.com, geotechnical borings are "used to investigate and determine soil composition and conditions at a site where construction is planned."

The city provided two vehicle detour routes during the closure.

Those traveling south on Hilaro Springs Road will be diverted east at Baseline Road and turning south on Arch Street, and turning west on Vinson Road to Hilaro Springs Road

Anyone traveling north on Hilaro Springs Road will be diverted east at Vinson Road and turn north on Arch Street to Baseline Road.