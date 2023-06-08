Happy Birthday: You'll be adored and admired. Because you motivate others toward a common goal so easily, you will often be appointed as the group leader.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You keep running into the same person or the same interpersonal dynamic. Pay attention. Your past and future are connected to this scene. Even though destiny has a role here, your hand is still guiding the plot.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The important thing is to go forward, one step at a time, no stopping. "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." -- Zig Ziglar

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's much beyond your control today, but you still try to make people comfortable in interactions that involve you. There's an art to this. Although you're faultless, you may offer a quick apology to smooth things over.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your indecision is not born of fear; rather, it's a reaction to the confusing and vague options presented. Having no clear "right" way can be a liberation of sorts to just start trying things and rule out what doesn't work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Someone has been underestimating you. Either they just don't know you well enough, you haven't shown what you can do yet or they are incapable of getting you. Test all three theories to get to the bottom of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll see a shortcut; think twice before taking it. The shorter path isn't always faster or better. Which way will provide you with an enjoyable experience? Your fellow travelers affect this more than any other factor.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't require life to entertain you constantly; rather, you let it set the stage with possibilities and when things get dull you take that stage and shine. This tendency of yours will charm someone new.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It feels like it's taking forever to get used to something. Despite your discomfort, and as scary as it may be to move on to the next step, you're ready. Take the training wheels off. Let go, trust yourself and do the work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). As you flow your attention to the best in yourself and in others, something remarkable will happen -- less-desirable behaviors magically drop off. Attention grows things and inattention has the opposite effect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Like math homework, the day's problem won't work itself out, but once you get into it, logic will prevail. Don't worry if you have to go slowly. Everything gets solved the same way: one step at a time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Oddly enough, asking more questions can sometimes lead to a sense of knowing less. In regard to relationships, a silence can be the best question of all. It invites people to talk about what's really on their minds and hearts.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're creative and can often see the potential in raw materials that others would consider a random heap of useless items. Today you'll net glorious rewards from that which held no obvious promise.