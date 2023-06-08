Linda DeCarlo of the U.S. Postal Service said "it is usually a 'good dog' that had not previously behaved in a menacing way" as the agency reported that 5,300 letter carriers were attacked by man's best friend within a year.

Matthew Nilo, a New Jersey lawyer, pleaded innocent to charges of sexually assaulting four women in Boston after authorities say they helped tie him to the attacks with DNA from a drinking glass he'd used.

Nguyen Le of Louisiana and his family sued Arby's, alleging gross negligence, after Le's mother, Nguyet Le, died of hypothermia when she got trapped in the walk-in freezer of the New Iberia franchise she was managing because of a broken latch.

Laurie Schlegel, a Louisiana state representative, saw her Senate colleagues unanimously give notice to websites that have "simply disregarded" the law, as they added teeth to a measure requiring pornography sites to verify that users are at least 18.

Daniel Uhlman of Westborough, Mass., was charged with murder and ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation after police say he assaulted his 82-year-old mother in a hotel parking lot, then struck and killed her with her truck.

Bjorn Hocke, a prominent figure in the far-right Alternative for Germany party, was charged with public use of a symbol of an unconstitutional organization over a speech that prosecutors say included a slogan used by the Nazis' SA brownshirts, "Everything for Germany!"

Andreas Babler, mayor of Traiskirchen, Austria, was declared leader of the center-left Social Democrats in an election about-face at a hastily called news conference when the party realized that a computer error had led to the wrong candidate being declared the winner.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, visited the revered abbey of Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy on its 1,000th anniversary, saying it embodies the French spirit of resilience and resistance and calling on citizens to "push themselves further" in confronting global and existential challenges such as climate change.

Anders Wiklof said, "I really regret the matter," after he was fined the equivalent of $129,544 for driving 20 mph over the speed limit in Finland, where such penalties are calculated on the basis of an offender's income, on the heels of previous speeding fines of $68,176 and $102,000.