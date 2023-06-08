Will need neck brace

It is entertaining to watch the growing number of Republican Party presidential candidates running against Donald Trump for the party nomination. It's a wonder that they don't get whiplash from their heads swiveling as they try to gently trash Trump out one side of their mouth, while then they pivot to appear supportive of his extremist views so as to not alienate the Trump base. Then they swivel again to more moderate tones about key issues, trying to appeal to the few moderate Republicans and the all-decisive independent voters.

Not exactly the image of inspiring leaders with grand goals solidly grounded in principles. Oops, forgot the GOP has abandoned its historical principles to go after transgender and woke zombies.

DAVID WILSON

Fayetteville