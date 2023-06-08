Messi making a move to MSL’s Miami

MIAMI -- Lionel Messi has pulled off his latest stunning feat: He is headed to Major League Soccer and joining Inter Miami.

After months -- years, even -- of speculation, Messi on Wednesday finally revealed his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon, David Beckham, since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

That likely will soon change. One of Inter Miami's owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It was widely believed that Messi eventually would choose to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to a nation where some clubs now are funded by the state's sovereign wealth fund. Going back to Barcelona, a storied franchise where he spent most of his career, was another possibility.

But in the end, he made the call that surprised many. Messi is joining MLS. He said in the interviews Wednesday that some final details still need to be worked out, but that he has made the call to "continue my path" in Miami.

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way," Messi said.

He didn't take the money. He didn't choose the memories. He picked Miami instead. Messi's next matches are likely to be exhibitions with Argentina against Australia on June 15 at Beijing and at Indonesia in Jakarta four days later -- and then his Inter Miami debut figures to be sometime in July.

Messi, 35, has more than 800 goals in his career for club and country, making him one of the greatest scorers in the sport's history. In more than 17 years of representing Argentina on the international stage, he has scored 102 goals against 38 different national team opponents -- 16 of those goals coming on U.S. soil. He scored twice in last year's World Cup final against France, a match that ended 3-3 with Argentina prevailing 4-2 on penalty kicks.

FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.



FILE - Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021.



FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and France's Eduardo Camavinga, left, fight for the ball during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.



FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.



FILE - FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second right, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Aug. 20, 2017.



FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi stands during the National Anthem, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, before the start of an international friendly soccer match against Honduras in Miami Gardens, Fla.



FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.



FILE - Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, vies for the ball with Paris Saint Germain's David Beckham during their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between PSG and Barcelona at Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Tuesday April 2, 2013.


