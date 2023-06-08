CNN ousted chief executive Chris Licht after a tumultuous year leading the struggling news network that culminated in a damning magazine profile and the growing realization that he'd lost the confidence of the network's journalists. The change was announced at CNN's editorial meeting Wednesday morning and came just two days after Licht said he would "fight like hell" to earn the trust of those around him. David Zaslav, CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, appointed a four-person interim leadership team and said he would conduct a thorough search for a replacement. Licht, 51, had a mandate to try to make CNN more palatable to both sides of the country's political divide; Republicans had become increasingly suspicious of the network following repeated attacks by former President Donald Trump. But some at the network saw Licht's mandate for change as a repudiation of their work, and a live town hall interview with Trump last month drew widespread criticism. Zaslav said in a memo to CNN staff members that the job "was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation. Chris poured his heart and soul into it," he said. "He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped -- and ultimately that's on me." A lengthy profile of Licht in Atlantic magazine last week, headlined "Inside the Meltdown at CNN," proved embarrassing and could have sealed his fate.

Prince Harry returned to the witness stand Wednesday for a second day of testimony in his lawsuit against the British tabloids that he accuses of hacking his cellphone a decade ago. The prince's testimony in High Court in London on Tuesday and Wednesday was a spectacle both ordinary and extraordinary: The younger son of King Charles III was grilled for more than seven hours over his claims that the Mirror Group's reporters had intercepted his voicemail messages and used other illegal means to dig up information about him. Harry called for sweeping reforms of the tabloid press, which he has long reviled. On Wednesday, Harry's split from the rest of the royal family in his approach to the tabloids was clear. Questioned about why he is pressing this case, Harry, 38, said his early conversation with attorneys focused on how to "somehow find a way to put the abuse, intrusion and hate that was coming toward me and my wife to a stop," through a legal route "rather than relying on the Institution's way." To prevail, Harry will have to convince the judge that the Mirror Group intercepted his voicemail messages and those of people close to him, and used other unlawful means to gather information. The other three plaintiffs in the case are also scheduled to testify in the coming days, and the trial is expected to last a few weeks.

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Prince Harry has given evidence from the witness box and has sworn to tell the truth in testimony against a tabloid publisher he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. He alleges that journalists at the Daily Mirror and its sister papers used unlawful techniques on an "industrial scale" to get scoops. Publisher Mirror Group Newspapers is contesting the claims. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)



