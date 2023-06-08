Springdale complex

gets rebranding

A new apartment complex in Springdale has been acquired by Minneapolis-based real estate group Timberland Partners and has been rebranded as The Bowie.

Terms of the deal were not released but the estimated sale price was $43 million, according to county records.

"The NWA market has been on a tear and it has been fun to be a part of since we entered the market in 2019," Brad Swenson, acquisition specialist for Timberland, said in a statement. "The Bowie is well located off I-49, next door to Arvest Ballpark, and down the street from Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital which will be undergoing a large expansion."

The 234-unit apartment community at 3400 Gene George Blvd., features a variety of one and two-bedroom floor plans, a fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue areas. It was formerly known as Pure Springdale.

Timberland Partners has a portfolio of 93 communities in 17 states with over 20,000 apartment units, according to the company.

-- John Magsam

EPA gives state $2M

for brownfield grant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday announced $2 million in funding for the assessment and cleaning of brownfield sites in Arkansas.

"Arkansas's brownfields grant recipients have an impressive record of leveraging their funding into lasting improvements for communities," said Regional Administrator Earthea Nance.

The Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc., was selected for a $500,000 Community Wide Assessment grant, for Brinkley in Monroe County. The district will encourage redevelopment to include energy efficient sources and renewable energy.

The West Central Arkansas Planning and Development District Inc. will also get a $500,000 Community Wide Assessment grant for sites in Hot Springs: the Old St. Joseph Hospital and the former Velda Rose Hotel. The city will work with the property owner and developers to plan a use for the sites as residential condominiums, low cost housing or multi-use residential property.

Westminster Village of the Mid-South was given a $1 million cleanup grant for Westminster Village Retirement Community in Blytheville.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State index ends day

at 807.84, up 17.20

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 807.84, up 17.20.

"Technology stocks led the S&P 500 lower as investors prepare for next week's Federal Reserve rate decision with expectations currently set for a pause in rate hikes followed by a possible increase at the July meeting," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.