BASKETBALL

NBA may add challenge

NBA coaches may soon get to challenge two calls in a game instead of just one, the league revealed Wednesday. The current rule gives coaches one challenge per game, whether they're right or not. The league's competition committee is weighing whether coaches should be rewarded with a second challenge opportunity to use later in the game if the first one is deemed successful. The NBA's competition committee will discuss the matter further at its meeting Thursday in Miami. It would then have to go to the league's Board of Governors, and tested in summer league before it would be officially implemented. The league is also looking at ways to further implement technology on certain decisions -- such as goaltending and out-of-bounds calls late in games. Any changes there would also have to get board approval and go through the traditional testing process before getting to the NBA.

BASEBALL

Smoke forces postponements

With the stench of smoke permeating Yankee Stadium and wafting through its walkways, Major League Baseball postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires. A National Women's Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. The New York Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. today, and the Philadelphia Phillies' game against the Detroit Tigers was reset for 6:05 p.m. today, originally a day off for both teams. The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for New York City, saying: "the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects." In Philadelphia, the NWS issued a Code Red. The Yankees and White Sox played through a lesser haze on Tuesday night. A day later, stadium workers and fans arriving early to the ballpark wore face masks for protection in a scene reminiscent of the height of the covid-19 pandemic.

Injury sidelines Rays' slugger

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe won't participate in baseball activities for two to three weeks because of another back injury. Lowe went on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back issue on Monday and is hitting .199 with 9 home runs and 29 RBI in 50 games. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats. Lowe was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 home runs and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just 8 times and had 25 RBI. last year.

FOOTBALL

Falcons lose return specialist

Atlanta Falcons running back and return specialist Avery Williams is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a non-contact drill. Falcons Coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday that Williams is expected to have season-ending surgery today to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Williams suffered the injury during the team's offseason organized team activities practice on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though primarily a reserve player on offense, Williams was the Falcons' primary punt returner in 2022. He had 18 returns for 292 yards, a strong average of 16.2 yards per return.