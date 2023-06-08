OPINION | Becca Martin-Brown: It’s never too late for want-to-be pianist

As Laurie Marshall says further down this page, "It's never too late to be who you might have been."

That might not be entirely true. I'm pretty sure it's too late for me to become a concert pianist -- or even the piano player in the pit at Arkansas Public Theatre.

But it is not too late for me to play the piano -- and I am loving it!

Like every other kid of my generation, I took piano lessons when I was 8 or 9 years old. Like 90% of those kids, I quit. But it was not entirely my choice. I liked playing and wanted to continue, but my parents divorced, my mother and I were stone-cold broke, and we ended up moving from Idaho to Kansas, where her family lived. Piano lessons just weren't in the financial plan on a single mom's wages, and by the time I had a job, I also had other interests -- theater -- that didn't require an investment in a big, expensive, bulky instrument that had to be regularly tuned.

So I've waited a very long time to fulfill this dream of playing. And after a significant birthday in November -- no, I am not going to tell you which one! -- I decided now or never.

Did you know there are pianos all over Facebook Marketplace for sale cheap or even free? But who has a truck and a crew of strapping young lads to move a piano? And then you have to tune it.

Nowadays, however, there are electronic keyboards, and one of the two women I treasure as "sisters by choice" happened to have a small one her mother had purchased sometime before she passed away. It was a start. Then a theater friend gave me -- GAVE me -- a full-size keyboard, which immediately became the most treasured thing in my house, right after my partner and our dogs.

Check! Now a piano teacher.

Turns out a lovely lady I met doing a story about the Bella Vista Letter Writers group is a lifelong church pianist. She had one other student, an 8-year-old, and offered to take me on.

Check! Now, let's play!

Turns out I am a terrible student. I don't want to play what's in the lovely textbook Pat got for me. I want to play show tunes -- and the cool part is, as soon as you can sight-read the treble side of the song, you can play it! Well, you can as long as you know how the tune goes, because I couldn't count time to save my soul. But if I can sing it in my head -- and I know A LOT of show tunes -- I can play it.

God love Pat, who has just rolled with the most UNUSUAL student she's ever had. "You want to play 'Music of the Night' from 'Phantom of the Opera'? You've been playing less than six months. You're aware of that, right? OK, let's start here..."

And we do. Every week, I take her questions about what I'm trying to learn. Every week, she tries to steer me back to the basics I should be learning. And along the way, I might eventually be able to sight-read the bass clef -- which is hard, darn it!

So far, I've never cried -- and neither has she! It doesn't help that I am a self-taught typist who has typed millions upon millions of words in all these years in journalism. My hands are going to do it their own way, and there's not much I can do but encourage them to consider the "proper" way -- which may or may not gel with them. But if they'll find the right notes, I can live with their quirky independence.

Because I can make music! With my own hands! And it is magical!

Becca Martin-Brown is the Features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She can be reached at bmartin@nwaonline.com.