100 years ago

June 8, 1923

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Work of removing the rails of the old street car tracks here will be completed in a few days. The street car system was abandoned several years ago when the Eureka Springs Electric Company went in the hands of receiver after it had been operated for several years. The cars and some of the tracks were "junked" by the new owners of the electric company, which now is the Carroll County Utility Company.

50 years ago

June 8, 1973

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Gerald L. K. Smith again has invited Governor Bumpers to visit his "sacred projects" near here. Smith invited the governor to visit the religious projects in 1971, but Mr. Bumpers did not go. In September 1971 Smith said that Mr. Bumpers had "snubbed" Eureka Springs and his projects because the governor was "afraid of the Jews and the Arkansas Gazette." Smith charged in July that Mr. Bumpers had ignored the invitation because the governor was "afraid of Gerald L. K. Smith." ... Smith said at the time if Mr. Bumpers wanted to see the Passion play he would have to stand in line and buy a ticket. ... "It is my philosophical theory that if Nixon could visit Mao Tse-tung, it won't kill the governor to visit Gerald L. K. Smith."

25 years ago

June 8, 1998

PINE BLUFF -- A new state women's group and other protesters marched a quarter-mile Sunday to protest plans by officials at the Pine Bluff Arsenal to incinerate its chemical weapons. Arsenal officials have applied to the state for permits to build an incinerator plant. ... Members of Women's Action for New Directions and others at Sunday's march said they worry that the Army hasn't fully studied alternatives to incinerating the weapons, which include about 110,000 M55 rockets containing the nerve agents GB and VX, 9,300 land mines containing VX more than 50,000 canisters of mustard agent. Col. Gary Motsek, arsenal commander, told the group that the recent chemical-weapons treaty among 190 nations dictates that the weapons be destroyed. Though chemical weapons can be disposed of without flame, alternative methods for explosive devices are years away, he said. ... The Army hopes to begin building the incinerator by the end of the year.

10 years ago

June 8, 2013

HAMBURG -- A school district in Ashley County is losing several hundred thousand dollars a year in state funding after state officials audited the district and determined the district has fewer low-income students than it had claimed, a state auditor said Friday. The audit of applications for free or reduced-price meals in the Hamburg School District was triggered by auditors' finding that a former employee had altered more than 50 families' applications, overstating the number who qualified, said Paul McEachern, an audit supervisor for the Legislative Audit Division. ... The district claimed that 75 percent of its students were entitled to receive free or reduced-price lunches. Auditors estimated that only 54 percent had properly qualified for the program.