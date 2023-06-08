OTHERS SAY: To Airbnb is human

The home rental platform Airbnb and some of its hosts are suing the city of New York, calling a new registry an effective ban. "It is literally impossible for regular people to comply with the rules," said the company's attorney.

We sympathize, and we don't. There's no doubt the rules are burdensome and intrusive, and should've been designed to encourage more people to sign up. The company's complaint says the city had approved just nine hosts as of the start of May. That makes the legal-vs.-illegal home-sharing business analogous to the legal-vs.-illegal marijuana market.

But the deeper problem here is that many if not the vast majority of Airbnb "hosts" couldn't comply even with simpler rules because they want to rent out their entire apartments while they're away. That renders these rentals illegal regardless of how the city set up its registry.

Time and again, we've written that we don't want the city's Office of Special Enforcement whacking occasional renters with brickbats. We'd prefer a regime that allows people to rent their primary residence short-term for, say, a month in total a year. That would let teachers who are off for the summer make a little extra cash when they travel, let actors who land a role elsewhere make ends meet rather than having their apartments sit vacant, and so on.

But state and city law as written--and reiterated--makes no such distinctions. It says it's just plain against the law to rent out most multi-family dwellings for less than 30 days. The asterisk is if the renter is a host who's home while the paying visitor is in a room. That describes a small fraction of Airbnbs, and the rules the city set up are intended to ensure compliance.

We wish we had different statutes that made sane distinctions between de minimis renters and true illegal hoteliers, but we don't. We have laws that say apartments are not to be treated as hotel rooms. Ever. That, and not the city's enforcement regime, is Airbnb's real complaint.