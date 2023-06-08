Sequoia split signals China investing risks

Sequoia Capital's plan to split itself into three separate regional firms represents a major shift at one the world's foremost venture capital firms. The dramatic separation may insulate Sequoia from pending regulation, but it's also a signal that ties to China are a growing liability in Silicon Valley.

The firm has long defended its Chinese investments both in public and -- increasingly -- in private. In recent years the firm has built up a quiet but powerful presence in D.C., and just a few weeks ago argued to Capitol Hill staffers behind closed doors that its U.S. and China operations are wholly separate, according to people familiar with the efforts.

On Tuesday, Sequoia announced that its India, China and U.S. units -- which share investors and some returns -- would officially become separate entities. "It has become increasingly complex to run a decentralized global investment business," Sequoia leaders said in a statement, citing the pitfalls of a centralized back office.

The move is seen by many in D.C. as a win for Biden administration. Yet it won't unwind a history of lucrative investments at the firm, and many of the institutions that back Sequoia -- including investors like the University of Michigan and the University of California -- still have money invested in Sequoia China, as do some U.S. partners.

Sequoia's China investments have been the subject of criticism inside the normally clubby world of technology investing, and the firm is facing a looming executive order from the Biden White House that could curtail U.S. investments into foreign entities. The measure targets the practices that helped Sequoia generate billions in profits overseas for more than 15 years, despite recent market tumult.

The split "clearly demonstrates extraordinary sensitivity to the risks to being so closely connected with China," said Jeffrey Fiedler, a former commissioner at the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. Fiedler predicts that more investors who back venture capital and private equity firms will be asking: "Sequoia is nervous -- are you guys nervous?"

A SIMPLER TIME

Sequoia began its Chinese investing project in 2005, a simpler geopolitical time. That year, during one of his first visits to China, Sequoia's then-chief, Doug Leone, opened the door of his black SUV to find a literal red carpet stretched out before him, according to a person who was there. Leaving the car, as he walked toward the building for a meeting with Chinese tech leaders, along his path uniformed Chinese soldiers stood at attention, saluting, according the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was private.

It was an era of warmer U.S.-China relations, and money and professional expertise flowed freely between the two countries. Dozens of U.S.-based venture firms sought investments in China, allocating money and time to build Chinese start-ups into behemoths and making billions in the process. China's growing middle class fueled the rise of venture-backed giants like ride-hailing start-up Didi and e-commerce platform JD.com. Sequoia China in particular earned a reputation as a standout investor, backing rocket ships like Alibaba and ByteDance, the parent company of social media phenom TikTok.

But that TikTok investment, held by both Sequoia Capital and Sequoia China, became a flash point. After Sequoia first invested in ByteDance in 2014, TikTok's video app got wildly popular in the U.S. -- eventually raising concerns about the influence of the Chinese-owned app on the American psyche, and its presence on so many phones. By 2019, the Trump administration had placed the app under a national security review, and came close to banning it in 2020. While a blanket ban never came to pass (except in Montana this year), the drama was an early warning that China tech investments had become political.

In its 51-year history, Sequoia hasn't overly concerned itself with the machinations of Washington. Like many venture firms, it has mostly kept its distance from politics. Venture investing in private companies is lightly regulated and, until recently, has been largely ignored by lawmakers.

Around the time tensions were rising over TikTok, Sequoia leaders realized it needed more help on the Hill, according to people familiar with the firm's efforts in D.C. It also needed to be discreet. If it looked like Sequoia was trying too hard to influence U.S. policy, it could find itself in Washington's crosshairs. If it did nothing, lawmakers could wreck investment returns that the firm was expecting to reap for decades.

In mid-2019, Sequoia sought a solution in Washington veteran Don Vieira, a low-profile former official at the Department of Justice who previously worked on reviews for an increasingly powerful government entity, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS.

Vieira delivered the message on Capitol Hill that Sequoia Capital and Sequoia China were completely separate, according to people familiar with closed-door discussions. Last month, at an introductory meeting between Sequoia and the House Select Committee on Competition with China, Vieira told policymakers that Sequoia's U.S. partners weren't involved in decision-making in China. However, the Hill staffers were largely skeptical. Vieira declined to comment for this story through Sequoia spokesperson.

A point of pushback in the meeting: While Sequoia may not control every decision Sequoia China makes, the U.S. firm still makes money from its Chinese affiliate, the person said.

A LOOMING ORDER

The government's growing unease about U.S. investors putting money into China has taken the form of a planned executive order. The latest version of the order, expected later this year, would require venture capital companies to report investments in potentially sensitive Chinese technologies, and could restrict their ability to make some investments, according to people with knowledge of the plans.

The rule is aimed at curbing the transfer of knowledge between U.S. investors and up-and-coming Chinese companies. That's a valuable service Sequoia has provided in the past. U.S. partners have helped Chinese portfolio companies by sharing their elite network of contacts and providing timely introductions to potential customers, employees and investors, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The restrictions target "U.S. dollars and investments that are sophisticated, that come with technological know-how, that come with expertise and contacts," Treasury official Paul Rosen said. The Treasury Department declined to comment on Sequoia's separation.

There is some good news for the firm in the latest version of the executive order: The rule is expected not to be retroactive, which would protect future profits on existing investments for firms and their limited partners.

Information for this article was contributed by Bill Allison of The Associated Press.