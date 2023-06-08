Sorority awards students scholarships

The Delta Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has been providing scholarships for many years to graduating high school seniors who demonstrate dedication to their education.

In a collaborative effort with First Sisters Outreach Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, the DOO chapter awarded students the 2023-2024 DOO/FSO Scholarship.

This year, recipients were from Pine Bluff High School, Watson Chapel High School and White Hall High School, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff High School

PBHS honorees earning $1,000 scholarships were Anissa Lusk, Janecia Perry, Lakya Moore, and Za'Kirah McDaniel.

During the PBHS awards event, DOO President Yaminah Roberts and First Sisters President Chandra Griffin were present, along with DOO Scholarship chairs Latasha Carlock and Tamia Thomas.

White Hall High School

At WHHS, scholarship recipients included Ivy Gray, Ciera Ferguson, Is'Riel Hall, Alexandria Collins and Addyson Booker.

Each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to support their educational journeys. All five recipients have set their sights on attending UAPB.

The ceremony took place on May 16 at the White Hall High School 2023 Academic Scholarship Presentations Dinner.

DOO President Roberts and member Chantal Jones presented the scholarships.

"The Delta Omega Omega Scholarship Committee Tri-Chairpersons, Deborah Thomas, Tamia Thomas, and Latasha Carlock, along with their dedicated committee members, deserve recognition for their meticulous efforts in selecting deserving scholarship recipients. Their commitment to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education has made a significant impact on the lives of these young individuals," Roberts said.

Watson Chapel High School

At WCHS, the honoree was Aaliyah Threadgill, who was awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Aaliyah, accompanied by her father, James Threadgill, accepted the scholarship. She will attend UAPB.

UAPB, Delta Omega Omega

A spokesman thanked all the recipients for choosing UAPB.

"The (UAPB) campus community strives to create a welcoming and supportive environment, making students feel at home during their college journey," said Tamia Thomas, a DOO Scholarship Tri-Chair and UAPB Scholarship Software Manager. "UAPB takes pride in its warm and friendly atmosphere, fostering a sense of belonging and ensuring that our students receive the support they need. In addition, UAPB boasts exceptional faculty members who are dedicated to our students' success. UAPB offers a fantastic academic home for great scholars like you all."

DOO offered congratulations to all of the high school scholarship recipients.

"Their achievements serve as an inspiration to others, demonstrating the power of hard work and dedication in shaping a successful future. As these remarkable individuals embark on their higher education journey, the entire community joins in celebrating their accomplishments and wishes them every success in their future endeavors at UAPB," a spokesman said.

At Watson Chapel High School, the Delta Omega Omega Scholarship presentation included front row: DOO Members Angela Roby (left) Rachelle Rayford, Vonysha Goodwin, Valandra German, Kelli Dixon, Scholar Aaliyah Threadgill, DOO President Yaminah Roberts, DOO Members Deborah Thomas and Rose Smith; back row: DOO Members Linda Harris, Kiara Goodwin and Latasha Carlock. (Special to The Commercial)

