Spa City Salvation Army suspending meal service

HOT SPRINGS -- After multiple instances of vandalism and other criminal activity, the Salvation Army of Hot Springs is suspending its hot food service for two weeks while it transitions the program under its case management system.

Capt. Tracy Brinlee said there have been several acts of vandalism over the past two weeks.

"At 1:30 in the morning, the police were calling us and said they had people trying to get into two doors," she said.

"Somebody cut the fence over at our thrift store, and we have some donations that are outside that we haven't processed yet to get inside. And it's gated, and there's cameras and there's signs.

"Somebody cut the fence and went in there and just ransacked and defecated over everything and urinated all over all the donations. Two days later, somebody breaks into the back of our box truck and steals a four-wheel dolly out of there. There's a mattress in there; they urinated all over the mattress inside the box truck."

Capt. Bryan Brinlee said there have also been incidents while staff members were present when they needed to call the police.

"There's been a lot of violence here in the parking lot, a lot of drug deals, stuff like that taking place, and it's made not only the staff unsafe but also the clients that we help," he said. "So what we're attempting to do is we're changing our program up just a little bit, so we can actually further help people and actually help more people, and at the same time create a safe environment."

The Salvation Army's hot food service will be shut down until June 19, so staff can complete some training and prepare for the changes coming to the system.

"We're going to do some training with some staff on how to deescalate, how to react, how to interact and how to create a safe environment," Tracy Brinlee said.

"So we're going to be doing some in-depth training with all the staff, but we're also going to have where whoever wants a meal will be given a card.

"They have to fill out paperwork where we have to have a name, to where we know information, and create a case management system to where we can further help and hear their story and learn and get them in progress," she said.

The new phase of the Salvation Army's case management system includes food service and clothing vouchers, Bryan Brinlee said.

"We're putting our food program under case management now, to where we'll be able to accept people into Phase One of case management, and it will be included in that -- nightly meals -- that we're able to give people and then also clothing vouchers once every three months," he said.

"So we'll be able to do both of those, and then it's important that people have some form of identification. It's a simple one-page paperwork, letting them know that we have cameras here, that we want to help people, and there are certain criteria that need to be met in which to be able to do that."

While people will be required to register, they do not want to deny food to anyone, Tracy Brinlee said.

"The idea is to create a relationship so that we can get to know you, so that we can better help you," she said.

"Unfortunately, if you show up in our parking lot inebriated, out of control, cursing, violent and carrying weapons, we will have to ask you to leave the property. We don't want to have to have police presence on our property because we know everyone has a story, and our goal is not to discriminate or to turn people away. Our goal is to help and to love on those and to show them the love of Christ in all we do."

While the evening hot food service will be stopped until later this month, Bryan Brinlee said there are other options for those needing food.

"There's an enormous amount of food services here," he said. "There's tons of churches that provide people with groceries and food pantries. There's a number of resources here in town that people can come go eat. If you're homeless in Hot Springs, you're not going to starve to death, and so we've partnered with other agencies that are helping feed people right now and stuff during this transition."

The Salvation Army will also have non-prepared food that those needing supplies can get, Tracy Brinlee said.

"People can come up here Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and get a bag of food," she said. "It's not like we're not feeding, and we're shutting it all down. It's just gonna be the warm meals that we offer in the evening. So if somebody does need food, come up here, and we can get them a bag of food. And even if they're homeless, and they don't have a stove or any way to do it, we have nonperishable food that we can send them that will last them two or three days."

The new program will also provide free identification for people, regardless of whether they are undocumented immigrants or citizens.

"Our system that we're putting in place with our food program is actually free, so that ID card that we give you here that allows you to eat dinner here every night while you put your life back together. It's actually free," he said.

"Doesn't cost you a thing. And so there is a way of giving people identification.

"People just walking around with no name is a problem in our society, and their name matters. Even if you're an illegal immigrant, you can have an ID in this country, and you can get help in this country," he said.

The Salvation Army wants to help people, regardless of citizenship status or if someone is looking to get their life back on track.

"We have a Spanish-speaking lady that runs our social services, who's just a wonderful woman," Bryan Brinlee said. "She interviews them, and all of our information is very, very discreet. It's not handed to anybody. ... Our mission is to help you in your life, however that may be. And so whatever help that you need -- not just food -- we're willing to do. We can actually help you with it, but there needs to be communication in a safe place in order to do that."

Tracy Brinlee said Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church is helping the Salvation Army with an update to its security system and cameras.

"They are actually sponsoring and renewing our whole security cameras, putting in more cameras, updating those systems," she said. "When the building tried to get violated or whenever somebody broke into the thrift store, we had cameras, so we go back, and we turned that over to the police, and the police are able to press charges at that point."

The breakfast and the Love Lunch on Sundays will continue, the Brinlees said. The daily food service will resume on June 19 and will be held Monday through Friday from 4-5 p.m.