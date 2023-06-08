Summit Utilities Arkansas announces grant program for non-profits

Summit Utilities Arkansas announced on Thursday a new community giving grant program for non-profit organizations that operate in its service territories.

The program will operate under its charitable giving initiative, Summit Cares, which will choose qualifying non-profit organizations to receive the funding.

Applications for the grant will be open until July 28. Grand recipients will be announced in August.

“At Summit, customers and communities are at the heart of what we do, and the Summit Cares community giving program is one way we strive to enrich the lives of our customers and build lasting, meaningful partnerships with those we serve,” Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer for Summit said. “It’s our honor to provide Summit Cares grant funding to these hard-working organizations that enhance the health and well-being of communities throughout our service area.”

The applications will be limited to non-profits in the areas of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texarkana, Texas. Organizations interested in applying for the grant can find the Summit Community Grant Application here.