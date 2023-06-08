Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Summit Utilities Arkansas announces grant program for non-profits

by Jason Batacao | Today at 3:05 p.m.
Summit Utilities workers work on 12th Street in El Dorado late Monday afternoon. 12th Street was closed "until further notice" from College Ave to Newton Monday afternoon due to a "gas leak," according to a post made by the El Dorado Police Department. (Matt Hutcheson/News-Times)

Summit Utilities Arkansas announced on Thursday a new community giving grant program for non-profit organizations that operate in its service territories. 

The program will operate under its charitable giving initiative, Summit Cares, which will choose qualifying non-profit organizations to receive the funding. 

Applications for the grant will be open until July 28. Grand recipients will be announced in August. 

“At Summit, customers and communities are at the heart of what we do, and the Summit Cares community giving program is one way we strive to enrich the lives of our customers and build lasting, meaningful partnerships with those we serve,” Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer for Summit said. “It’s our honor to provide Summit Cares grant funding to these hard-working organizations that enhance the health and well-being of communities throughout our service area.” 

The applications will be limited to non-profits in the areas of Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texarkana, Texas. Organizations interested in applying for the grant can find the Summit Community Grant Application here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT