Suspect in teen’s May 7 slaying held without bail

A man arrested following a search warrant Monday night is being held without bail in the Jefferson County jail in the May 7 shooting death of a 16-year-old at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

A Jefferson County District Court judge found probable cause to hold Will Rodgers, 20, on suspicion of capital murder Wednesday, Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter said. At the time of his arrest, Rodgers was accused of first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree battery, five counts of terroristic act, carrying a prohibited weapon, violating the Machine Gun Act and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to Pine Bluff police.

Rodgers and Kuron Brown, 23, were arrested following a search warrant at a home on 34th Avenue.

Brown is accused of carrying a prohibited weapon and violating the Machine Gun Act, but was not arrested in connection with the homicide. His bond was set at $150,000, cash only, Hunter said.

Deshawn Chapman, 20, and Desmond Richards, 16, were arrested in May in connection with the shooting and are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Rodgers is also accused of two counts of first-degree battery and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in a May 6 incident at 2118 Beachfront Drive, in the Regional Park area of Pine Bluff, that left a person shot and another person run over by a vehicle.

The victim who was shot told Pine Bluff Police Detective Corey Wilfong, according to an affidavit, that a black truck was "doing donuts" and began shooting.

"The victim stated he ran towards the vehicle he was driving but was shot," Wilfong wrote. "The victim's vehicle was also shot."

That statement was corroborated by witnesses, according to the affidavit.

The victim who was run over was not able to give a statement to police due to his injuries, Wilfong said.

Rodgers and Brown were interviewed about the May 7 shooting at MLK Park. The 16-year-old who died was not named by authorities, but Watson Chapel School District officials identified him as Tyler Thornton, a high school student in the district.

Brown said he was not at the shooting but had heard he and Rodgers "were supposed to be the ones that did it," according to an affidavit on that incident. Brown said he hadn't been with Rodgers since March, although Rodgers was in the same residence being searched, according to the affidavit.

Rodgers reportedly claimed he was at Regional Park the night before the shooting at MLK Park and shot a 9mm handgun. The people being shot at Regional Park allegedly belong to a gang that is accused of shooting at a Chrysler 300 the next night at MLK Park. Rodgers allegedly claimed an affiliation with another gang.

Rodgers said that he was at an apartment complex downtown when a Chrysler 300 arrived at about 2 a.m., 15 minutes after the shooting occurred, and that he was given an AR-15 pistol but did not shoot it, according to Wilfong. A witness reportedly told police Rodgers and another male got out of the Chrysler 300 and had a pistol and a "chopper" (slang for a fully automatic firearm), but Rodgers continued to deny any involvement.

Formal charges have not yet been made, Hunter said.