Tacos 4 Life hits another milestone with philanthropy and good business hand-in-hand

by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 8:32 a.m.


CONWAY — Over the past year, Tacos 4 Life, a chain has donated 5 million more meals through its nonprofit partner Feed My Starving Children, to 30 million total.

The Conway-based restaurant business, which has outposts in Northwest and Central Arkansas, Texarkana, Jonesboro and six other states, wants to eventually have enough of a presence and sales to fund 1 million meals a day.

“Every three restaurants provide a million meals a year,” said founder Austin Samuelson in an interview. “That’s tangible.”

Samuelson founded the brand with his wife, Ashton, nine years ago, having been inspired by World Vision International’s humanitarian mission and the scale of childhood starvation worldwide.

“I

