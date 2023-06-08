The Funkanites perform during 2nd Friday At Night After Hours in downtown Little Rock

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Joey Barrett
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: Blue Cactus, Annie Ford ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
6-10 p.m.: My Children MyBride, Sledge, No Cure, Your Spirit Dies and Zashed
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic
BENTON
◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)
225 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Zac Hatton
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
8:30 p.m.: ZOSO -- Led Zeppelin tribute ($25-$30)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Levitt AMP
121 Riverfront Drive
(214) 912-0353; levitt.org
6-9 p.m.: Saving Escape (free)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Bridge Street Live
Bridge Street
(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
7 p.m.: Manhattan
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper karaoke night
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Seth Hankerson
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
325 Ouachita Ave.
(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com
7-11 p.m.: Dean Agus
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: Piano Man
WALDRON
◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Park Gospel Festival
1308 Turkey Track Drive
(479) 637-3717
4-11 p.m. Saturday: SpringStreet, Larry Stephenson Band, Chosen Road, The King James Boys
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Capitol Plaza
400 block of Main Street
(501) 375-0121
8 p.m.: Funkanites
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
7 p.m.: Rodney Block
◼️ Fassler Hall
311 E. Capitol Ave.
(501) 246-4757
7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Arkadelics
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: South of Saturn
◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum
200 E. Third St
(501) 324-9351
5-8 p.m.: Dave Miller
◼️ Old State House Museum
300 W. Markham St.
(501) 324-9685
5:30-8 p.m.: Punk Fest: May 2FAN -- Dryer Fire, Head Empty, TARP and RIPTV
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac (Cancer) $12
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8:30 p.m.: Dawson Hollow, with Richard Michael Hall ($10-$72)
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Joybomb
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Zilla, Always Tired, Sweet Gloom ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Brad Perkins, Holly Cloyd
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Crystal Hayes
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joe and the Feels, with The Snake Sutras ($8)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
9 p.m.: Luke Williams and Chris Bayles
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven
15228 I-30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Bailey Ray
◼️ The Main Street Station
303 N. Main St.
(501) 777-5758; themainststation.com
6 p.m.: Ridgewalkers
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Rick Shaw
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: The Nightliners ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Sean Harrison
◼️ Simon Park
805 Front St.
7:30-8:30 p.m.: Conway Community Band
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1811 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Drytown
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)
9 p.m.: Fenne Lily + Christian Lee Hutson ($16-$18)
FORT SMITH
◼️ Temple Live
200 N. 11th St.
(479) 222-6186; templelive.com
8 p.m.: Joe Nichols, with Dillon Carmichael ($39-$49)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: The Hot Water City Band
◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill
1010 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-5455
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District
Hot Springs Bike Fest
9-11 p.m.: Hardwired to Kill 'Em All (Metallica tribute)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Oaklawn Event Center
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
8 p.m.: Randy Houser ($50-$80)
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7-11 p.m.: Hunter Galston
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Wood and Wind
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: Cam Shelton
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Bare Naked J Birds
SCOTT
◼️ Scott Station Restaurant
15235 Arkansas 165
(501) 961-1100
6-8 p.m.: Anna Brinker
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Company
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: Tailgate Poets
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Chenal Country Club
10 Chenal Country Club Blvd.
(501) 821-4141
6-9:30 p.m.: Kris Allen -- Alzheimer's Arkansas benefit ($50-$125)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Skylarks
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity
◼️ Rev Room
9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: The Nightliners
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
8 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Monte ($8-$60)
◼️ White Water Tavern
8:30 p.m.: Savage Master, Crankbait, Crossed Hearts ($12)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Brad Perkins, Holly Cloyd
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Brian Mullen
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($8)
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven
6-9 p.m. Bailey Ray
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Living Proof Band
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7 p.m.: Dave Almond
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Ego Trip
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Shotgun Billys
DOVER
◼️ Brookstock
560 Peaceful Valley Road
8-11 p.m.: Dark from Day One, Voidshifter, Cabover Pete ($20 advance, $25 at the gate)
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve's Freddie Mercury Tribute ($20-$25)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8:30 p.m.: Paul Cauthen, with Myron Elkins ($35-$130)
HARRISON
◼️ Lyric Theater
113 W. Rush St.
(870) 391-3504
3-11 p.m.: Mama Jawanna Music Festival: Susan Swanson, Sierra Schwanz, Brooke Albright of Angels and Outlaws, Rachel Hewitt-Groves, Snowflake Henson, Susan Boone-Rowan, Denise Dore, Maggie Lee and Shelly Watson ($10-$50)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
12-3 p.m.: Kiki & Austin
6-9 p.m.: Spa City Youngbloods
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District
9-11 p.m.: The Crue (Poison tribute)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens
◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club
2714 Central Ave.
(501) 624-9192
6-9 p.m.: All Over the Road
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Big Papa Binns
◼️ Garland County Community Garden & Park
Garland County Library
1427 Malvern Ave.
(501) 623-4161
10 a.m.: Arkansas Highlands String Band
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Fuel, Vertical Horizon
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling Pianos with Cliff & Susan
◼️ Splash Wine Bar
7-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)
◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill
299 Cortez Road
(501) 915-o771
6-9 p.m.: Marcus
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Mason Halstead
MORRILTON
◼️ Rialto Theater
215 E. Broadway
(501) 944-0827; rialtomorrilton.weebly.com
8 p.m.: Remnants of Rock (formerly St. James Group) $20
MOUNTAIN VIEW
◼️ Ozark Folk Center
1032 Park Ave.
(870) 269-3852; arkansasstateparks.com
7-10 p.m.: An Evening of Songs & Stories: Keith Sykes, Shawn Camp, Roger Cook ($18)
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
thefrontporchstage.com
7 p.m.: Dewayne Hodges
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: "Almost" Elton John and the Rocketmen
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: The Experience with Joe B and Witt J
◼️ Whiskey River Country
10 p.m.: Tailgate Poets
WARREN
◼️ Bradley County Courthouse
Pink Tomato Festival
104 N. Myrtle St.
(870) 226-5225; pinktomatofestival.com
6:30-8 p.m.: Trea Landon; 8:30-10 p.m.: David Nail
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-8 p.m.: Lucas Tyler
WINSLOW
◼️ Ozark Folkways
22733 N. U.S. 71
(479) 634-3791; www.ozarkfolkways.org
6 p.m.: Buddy Shute & The Motivators
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Street Party in the Heights
Kavanaugh Blvd.
Noon: Joe Sundell and The Rock City String Band ($15)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
7 p.m.: Blaggards ($10)
◼️ Rev Room
6:30-11:45 p.m.: Attack Attack -- The Dark Waves Tour with Belmont, Traitors and Colorblind ($22 advance, $25 day of show)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
4 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com
4-6 p.m.: DK Harrell ($10-$250)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
ROGERS
◼️ Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park
201 S. First St.
(479) 631-3350; railyardlive.com
8 p.m.: Brick Fields with The Handshake Saints ($0-$30)
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Rick Shaw
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
Jazz at the Joint
301 Main St., #102
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7 p.m.: Paul Carr ($30)
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Bree Ogden
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Fountain Lake School Auditorium
4207 Park Ave.
(501) 701-1706
7 p.m.: Hot Springs Concert Band: "Out West"
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Left to Rot, Bonginator, Wretched Inferno
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: John Doe Folk Trio ($30)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ Bears Den Pizza
235 Farris Road
(501) 328-5556
9 p.m.: Randall Shreve
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Jason Campbell
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina
1607 Albert Pike Road
(501) 623-2406
6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores
WEDNESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Rev Room
7:30-10 p.m.: Sparta: 20 Years of Wiretap Scars, with Geoff Rickly (Thursday), and Zeta ($25)
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Ton's Place
18814 MacArthur Drive
(501) 851-9987
7 p.m.: Full House Band with Earl Cole
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Possessed by Paul James ($12)
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7:30 p.m.: Foo Fighters, with The Pretty Reckless (sold out)
TICKETS
Queens of the Stone Age with Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth, perform Sept. 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $34.50-$79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com