The Funkanites perform during 2nd Friday At Night After Hours in downtown Little Rock





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: Blue Cactus, Annie Ford ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Brad Perkins

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: My Children MyBride, Sledge, No Cure, Your Spirit Dies and Zashed

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Zac Hatton

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jocko

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

8:30 p.m.: ZOSO -- Led Zeppelin tribute ($25-$30)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Levitt AMP

121 Riverfront Drive

(214) 912-0353; levitt.org

6-9 p.m.: Saving Escape (free)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Manhattan

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Gavin Harper karaoke night

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

7-10 p.m.: Nate Turner

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Seth Hankerson

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

325 Ouachita Ave.

(501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

7-11 p.m.: Dean Agus

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

WALDRON

◼️ Turkey Track Bluegrass Park Gospel Festival

1308 Turkey Track Drive

(479) 637-3717

4-11 p.m. Saturday: SpringStreet, Larry Stephenson Band, Chosen Road, The King James Boys

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Capitol Plaza

400 block of Main Street

(501) 375-0121

8 p.m.: Funkanites

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

7 p.m.: Rodney Block

◼️ Fassler Hall

311 E. Capitol Ave.

(501) 246-4757

7 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Arkadelics

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: South of Saturn

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum

200 E. Third St

(501) 324-9351

5-8 p.m.: Dave Miller

◼️ Old State House Museum

300 W. Markham St.

(501) 324-9685

5:30-8 p.m.: Punk Fest: May 2FAN -- Dryer Fire, Head Empty, TARP and RIPTV

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Glowdiac (Cancer) $12

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Dawson Hollow, with Richard Michael Hall ($10-$72)

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Joybomb

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Zilla, Always Tired, Sweet Gloom ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Ryan Jackson, Brad Perkins, Holly Cloyd

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Crystal Hayes

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Joe and the Feels, with The Snake Sutras ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Luke Williams and Chris Bayles

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: 90 Proof

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Bailey Ray

◼️ The Main Street Station

303 N. Main St.

(501) 777-5758; themainststation.com

6 p.m.: Ridgewalkers

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Rick Shaw

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: The Nightliners ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Sean Harrison

◼️ Simon Park

805 Front St.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Conway Community Band

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Drytown

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Jenna & Tony

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

6 p.m.: Earl & Them ($8)

9 p.m.: Fenne Lily + Christian Lee Hutson ($16-$18)

FORT SMITH

◼️ Temple Live

200 N. 11th St.

(479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Joe Nichols, with Dillon Carmichael ($39-$49)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: The Hot Water City Band

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill

1010 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-5455

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District

Hot Springs Bike Fest

9-11 p.m.: Hardwired to Kill 'Em All (Metallica tribute)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Brian Ramsay

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Oaklawn Event Center

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

8 p.m.: Randy Houser ($50-$80)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Cliff & Susan Band

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7-11 p.m.: Hunter Galston

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Wood and Wind

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Cam Shelton

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Bare Naked J Birds

SCOTT

◼️ Scott Station Restaurant

15235 Arkansas 165

(501) 961-1100

6-8 p.m.: Anna Brinker

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Travis Matthews & Company

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: Tailgate Poets

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Chenal Country Club

10 Chenal Country Club Blvd.

(501) 821-4141

6-9:30 p.m.: Kris Allen -- Alzheimer's Arkansas benefit ($50-$125)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Skylarks

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Psychedelic Velocity

◼️ Rev Room

9-11:45 p.m.: Tragikly White ($10 advance, $12 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: The Nightliners

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8 p.m.: Bad Habit, with Monte ($8-$60)

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Savage Master, Crankbait, Crossed Hearts ($12)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Brad Perkins, Holly Cloyd

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Brian Mullen

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Chad Marshall Band ($8)

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

6-9 p.m. Bailey Ray

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Living Proof Band

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7 p.m.: Dave Almond

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ego Trip

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: Tyler Kinch ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Ashley Morris

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Shotgun Billys

DOVER

◼️ Brookstock

560 Peaceful Valley Road

8-11 p.m.: Dark from Day One, Voidshifter, Cabover Pete ($20 advance, $25 at the gate)

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Alyssa Galvan

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve's Freddie Mercury Tribute ($20-$25)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8:30 p.m.: Paul Cauthen, with Myron Elkins ($35-$130)

HARRISON

◼️ Lyric Theater

113 W. Rush St.

(870) 391-3504

3-11 p.m.: Mama Jawanna Music Festival: Susan Swanson, Sierra Schwanz, Brooke Albright of Angels and Outlaws, Rachel Hewitt-Groves, Snowflake Henson, Susan Boone-Rowan, Denise Dore, Maggie Lee and Shelly Watson ($10-$50)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

12-3 p.m.: Kiki & Austin

6-9 p.m.: Spa City Youngbloods

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Bridge Street Entertainment District

9-11 p.m.: The Crue (Poison tribute)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Trey Stevens

◼️ Crosswalk Bar & Club

2714 Central Ave.

(501) 624-9192

6-9 p.m.: All Over the Road

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Big Papa Binns

◼️ Garland County Community Garden & Park

Garland County Library

1427 Malvern Ave.

(501) 623-4161

10 a.m.: Arkansas Highlands String Band

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

7-10 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Fuel, Vertical Horizon

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Ohio Club Players

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dueling Pianos with Cliff & Susan

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Chris Baker Band ($5)

◼️ Putterz Sports Bar & Grill

299 Cortez Road

(501) 915-o771

6-9 p.m.: Marcus

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Mason Halstead

MORRILTON

◼️ Rialto Theater

215 E. Broadway

(501) 944-0827; rialtomorrilton.weebly.com

8 p.m.: Remnants of Rock (formerly St. James Group) $20

MOUNTAIN VIEW

◼️ Ozark Folk Center

1032 Park Ave.

(870) 269-3852; arkansasstateparks.com

7-10 p.m.: An Evening of Songs & Stories: Keith Sykes, Shawn Camp, Roger Cook ($18)

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: Dewayne Hodges

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: "Almost" Elton John and the Rocketmen

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: The Experience with Joe B and Witt J

◼️ Whiskey River Country

10 p.m.: Tailgate Poets

WARREN

◼️ Bradley County Courthouse

Pink Tomato Festival

104 N. Myrtle St.

(870) 226-5225; pinktomatofestival.com

6:30-8 p.m.: Trea Landon; 8:30-10 p.m.: David Nail

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Lucas Tyler

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways

22733 N. U.S. 71

(479) 634-3791; www.ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Buddy Shute & The Motivators

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Street Party in the Heights

Kavanaugh Blvd.

Noon: Joe Sundell and The Rock City String Band ($15)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

7 p.m.: Blaggards ($10)

◼️ Rev Room

6:30-11:45 p.m.: Attack Attack -- The Dark Waves Tour with Belmont, Traitors and Colorblind ($22 advance, $25 day of show)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

4 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com

4-6 p.m.: DK Harrell ($10-$250)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

ROGERS

◼️ Butterfield Stage at Railyard Park

201 S. First St.

(479) 631-3350; railyardlive.com

8 p.m.: Brick Fields with The Handshake Saints ($0-$30)

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Rick Shaw

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

Jazz at the Joint

301 Main St., #102

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7 p.m.: Paul Carr ($30)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Bree Ogden

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Fountain Lake School Auditorium

4207 Park Ave.

(501) 701-1706

7 p.m.: Hot Springs Concert Band: "Out West"

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Friends

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Left to Rot, Bonginator, Wretched Inferno

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: John Doe Folk Trio ($30)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ Bears Den Pizza

235 Farris Road

(501) 328-5556

9 p.m.: Randall Shreve

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Jason Campbell

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina

1607 Albert Pike Road

(501) 623-2406

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

WEDNESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-10 p.m.: Sparta: 20 Years of Wiretap Scars, with Geoff Rickly (Thursday), and Zeta ($25)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Ton's Place

18814 MacArthur Drive

(501) 851-9987

7 p.m.: Full House Band with Earl Cole

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Possessed by Paul James ($12)

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: Foo Fighters, with The Pretty Reckless (sold out)

TICKETS

Queens of the Stone Age with Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth, perform Sept. 26 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $34.50-$79.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com







