Two men killed in crashes on roads

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:26 a.m.

Two men died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Larry Sutton, 55, of Blytheville was riding a bicycle in the outside lane of traffic on Arkansas 18 in rural Mississippi County around 4:27 a.m. when a 2023 Nissan struck him from behind

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene, the report states.

Taylor Fraley, 26, of Fort Smith died around 6:09 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 271 near Fort Smith when the 2018 Suzuki motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2016 Dodge that was turning from the opposite lane of traffic onto Sebastian County Road 188, according to a report.

Print Headline: Two men killed in crashes on roads

