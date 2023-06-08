Two men killed in crashes on roads

Two men died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Sunday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Larry Sutton, 55, of Blytheville was riding a bicycle in the outside lane of traffic on Arkansas 18 in rural Mississippi County around 4:27 a.m. when a 2023 Nissan struck him from behind

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene, the report states.

Taylor Fraley, 26, of Fort Smith died around 6:09 p.m. Tuesday on Arkansas 271 near Fort Smith when the 2018 Suzuki motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2016 Dodge that was turning from the opposite lane of traffic onto Sebastian County Road 188, according to a report.