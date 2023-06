Arrests

Fayetteville

Deandre Cook, 43, of 4283 Greens Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Cook was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pea Ridge

Stephen Lyons, 39, of 252 E. Pike St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Lyons was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.