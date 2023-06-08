Weapons destruction nears end in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. -- A Kentucky facility built to dispose of deadly Cold War-era chemical weapons is nearing the end of its mission to destroy its 520-ton stockpile, a milestone that will likely mark the end of chemical weapons destruction projects in the U.S., officials said Wednesday.

The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot is weeks away from eliminating the last of a stockpile of 51,000 M55 rockets with GB nerve agent that have been stored at the depot since the 1940s. The GB nerve agent, also known as sarin, a colorless and tasteless toxin, can cause respiratory failure leading to death. It is outlawed under international rules of warfare.

Another stockpile is being eliminated at an Army facility in Colorado, but that effort is expected to conclude before the Kentucky one. The two sites have the country's last remaining chemical weapons that must be disposed of according to a 1997 worldwide treaty.

Military and civilian officials gathered Wednesday at Eastern Kentucky University to speak about the end of the project.

Kingston Reif, an assistant U.S. Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, said the destruction of the nation's deadly chemical weapons has been "decades in the making."

"As recently as a few years ago, we weren't sure we could achieve our treaty commitment, so the fact that we are now on the doorstep is no small feat," Reif said. He said all other nations who joined the treaty have finished destruction of their stockpiles.

Reif said the weapons are "heinous" and "the suffering they can inflict is unimaginable."

Destruction of the Kentucky stockpile began in 2019 after decades of planning and debate over how to dispose of the deadly war weapons.

The Pine Bluff Arsenal's Chemical Agent Disposal Facility destroyed similar weapons in the second largest U.S. stockpile at the time, numbering 123,100, from 2005 to 2010. It was closed in 2014.

The weapons kept in Kentucky and an Army facility in Pueblo, Colorado, represent the last 10% of the nation's original stockpile of more than 30,000 tons of chemical weapons.