ASU board approves tuition, fee hikes at most campuses

BEEBE -- The Arkansas State University System board of trustees approved increases to tuition and mandatory fees at all but one of its schools Thursday.

Henderson State University will keep the cost flat for students for 2023-24.

It's "a struggle" for students and families when tuition rises, but ASU System schools are "running on thin operating budgets" and face myriad pressures, from inflation, to limited increases in state funding, to deferred maintenance needs, to higher utilities, to an enrollment cliff limiting the amount of high school graduates, to an extremely low unemployment rate (2.8%) in the state that's led some to believe they don't need college to land gainful employment, said ASU System President Chuck Welch at the board meeting, which was held on the Arkansas State University-Beebe campus.

Despite those headwinds -- the Higher Education Price Index rose 5.2% for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 -- "our institutions kept increases at a minimum" and were able to reward staff (who face inflation and cost of living pains of their own) with raises.

Rewarding current faculty and staff was a priority this year, rather than adding new positions, Welch said. The emphasis on every campus by chancellors was "take care of our people."

Arkansas State University will increase tuition and mandatory fees 4% for the 2023-24 academic year, while the system's two-year institutions are increasing tuition between 4.3% and 6.4%. The system calculates the average tuition and fees cost based on full-time -- students who take 15 credit hours per semester (30 for a year) -- in-state, undergraduate students.

Henderson State in Arkadelphia will keep tuition and mandatory fees at $9,450 for the next school year, while the cost for Arkansas State in Jonesboro will increase from $9,310 to $9,680.

"You can raise tuition and still make less money" if those tuition increases lead to losing students, HSU Chancellor Chuck Ambrose said. "I think we can actually make more money by making access and affordability a priority."

At HSU -- and, really, across much of the state -- "we serve a student population having a very difficult time paying for college," he added. "We've been able to constrain costs, and when we can pass those savings on to students, it's a win."

At Arkansas State, the price per semester credit hour for in-state undergraduates will increase from $287 to $299. For out-of-state undergraduates, that cost will increase $21, from $531 to $552.

Arkansas State Chancellor Todd Shields emphasized that the system's flagship and largest school doesn't engage in "hidden fees," like some other schools do -- "the price is the price" -- and noted university leadership took a "holistic" approach in determining tuition and fees, including considering cost of living in Jonesboro and the region.

"We definitely wanted to stay below the inflationary mark families are facing, and we've received support so far" for the new rates, he said. Arkansas State is actually up roughly 550 in terms of admitted students from this point last year -- last September's head count at A-State was the second-highest ever -- and up more than 300 in enrolled students from this time in 2022.

Welch expects both Arkansas State and HSU to be in the middle of the pack for cost of tuition and mandatory fees in 2023-24 among the state's public universities and for the system's community colleges to rank similarly among the state's community colleges.

"We want to be affordable and competitive in the market," he said. "I'm very pleased" with the final figures.

The campuses are running "very lean" and "have figured out how to do more with less," said trustee Price Gardner, of Little Rock. They -- and the system as a whole -- are making "very efficient use" of funding.

The community college with the largest percentage increase for tuition and mandatory fees is Arkansas State University Three Rivers, while the smallest increase is at Arkansas State University Mid-South.

At ASU-Beebe, the annual cost for tuition and mandatory fees will rise to $4,020 from $3,780, a 6.3% increase.

With ASU-Beebe hosting Thursday's meeting, several current and former students spoke of how valuable the school has been to their lives.

Asia Simmons, a rising sophomore, "found a home and firm foundation" at ASU-Beebe, and she appreciated the ability to take some college courses while in high school, said the criminal justice major. She especially values the regional career center, which allows students to explore variegated paths of interest and then pave their own road.

Community colleges such as ASU-Beebe also provide crucial adult education, which was life-changing for Tiffany String.

A Georgia native who moved to Arkansas with her husband, she was left bereft -- and with three young children to raise -- when he abandoned the family, she said. With only a sixth-grade education, "I was lost," until she learned about ASU-Beebe.

First, she obtained her GED, which provided hope, and after attaining her associate degree, she discovered "I can be somebody," she said. Now in nursing -- poised to graduate in December and start a nursing job the following month -- "adult education allowed me to be where I am today, [and] I want to thank you for pouring into me when I couldn't pour into myself."

Estella Cordero didn't plan on any college after high school, but "I couldn't be happier with my decision to go to" ASU-Beebe, where she's pursued her passions for theater and photography.

Several individuals talked about the "amazing" teachers and teaching at ASU-Beebe, including Stephanie Nicholson, who went through the pharmacy technician program there and is now in pharmacy school -- with a scholarship -- at Harding University thanks to the attention and education she received from her instructors.

Madison Ledwaba, who will graduate in December, had no desire to get "involved" at ASU-Beebe, but, instead she became very involved -- in everything from student government to residence hall advising -- because "there's no excuse not to get involved," at ASU-Beebe, she said. ASU-Beebe is a true "community," she's burnished her leadership skills, and her experience has "prepared me to go into the real world."

Stories like those shared by these students "remind us all in a crystal clear manner" of the value of education, said trustee Paul Rowton, from Harrisburg.

"These students, that is why we do these jobs," added Welch. If not for schools like ASU-Beebe, these students -- and many others -- "would be in a very different place."

At Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, the annual cost for tuition and fees will rise 4.8%, from $3,780 to $3,960. For in-state students, tuition is increasing by $6 per semester credit hour, to $109.

At Arkansas State University-Newport, the annual cost for tuition and mandatory fees will rise from $3,690 to $3,900. The price per semester credit hour for in-state students will increase $7, to $107, while that cost will rise $6, to $167, for out-of-state students.

"Inflation continues to impact prices and increase the cost of supplies and services required for operations," according to the ASU System. To balance operational cost increases with affordability, ASU-Newport limited its increase request to 5.7%.

ASU Three Rivers is increasing the cost of tuition and mandatory fees from $4,190 to $4,460, which includes a $2 per credit hour athletic fee -- baseball and softball programs begin at the school during the 2023-24 year -- according to the system. The price per semester credit hour for in-state students will increase by $5, to $109, while it'll decrease by $71, to $134, for out-of-state students.

At ASU Mid-South, the annual cost for students will rise 4.3%, from $4,180 to $4,360, but mandatory fees have been incorporated into tuition, meaning ASU Mid-South students will not be charged mandatory fees beginning in fiscal year 2024.

ASU Mid-South Chancellor Debra West is also "very excited to roll out" the Greyhound Promise program to students from Crittenden County this fall, she said. For students who meet certain conditions -- such as a minimum high school GPA of 2.75 -- ASU Mid-South will cover tuition not covered by federal financial aid.