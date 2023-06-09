ASU System opts to keep budget level





BEEBE -- The Arkansas State University System adopted a fiscal year 2024 budget level with last year's Thursday, following approval by the board of trustees.

For individual schools, Arkansas State University -- the system's flagship and largest school -- has the highest budget, with $174,317,395 for Educational and General Operations and $36,604,232 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System. That $210,921,627 total is a 1.7% increase from last year's total of $207,303,391.

Arkansas State's budget will include $60 million in state appropriation funds, $8.6 million in Educational Excellence Trust Fund money, tuition revenues based on flat enrollment and a 4% tuition and mandatory fees increase, $500,000 permanently reduced from budgeted faculty salaries, and an additional $1.7 million reallocated to A-State Online revenues.

The Henderson State University budget is $33,235,070 for Educational and General Operations and $8,252,776 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $41,487,846, down more than 19% from last year, according to the ASU System. "The campus will continue to operate a modified cash budget during fiscal year 2024, with expenses managed under liquidity constraints."

The Arkansas State University-Beebe budget is $26,974,028 for Educational and General Operations and $1,719,604 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System. The proposed operational budget represents an overall increase in budgeted revenue and expenses of approximately 5.9% compared with the fiscal year 2023 budget, and ASU-Beebe is providing a 5% cost-of-living increase to all faculty and staff for fiscal year 2024.

The operating budget includes $11,410,153 in state appropriation funds, $2,133,883 in Educational Excellence Trust Funds, and $801,945 in Workforce 2000 funds, according to the ASU system. "Due to uncertainty in enrollment forecasts," tuition and fee revenue of $9,931,100 is anticipated, based on a 6.3% increase in tuition rates and assuming flat enrollment, compared to fiscal year 2023's actual enrollment.

The Arkansas State University-Mountain Home budget is $11,005,080 for Educational and General Operations and $303,000 for Auxiliary Operations for a total increase over last year's budget of 4.6%, according to the ASU System. That includes a 3% raise for all employees and raising the minimum hourly wage to $13 for all employees.

The Arkansas State University Mid-South budget is $12,854,500 for Educational and General Operations and $631,000 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System, with the proposed operational budget an increase of just under 2% from fiscal year 2023.

The budget includes $7.8 million in state appropriation funds, among other funding sources, and projected tuition revenues of $2.29 million are based on a 2% enrollment decline and the requested tuition increase, according to the ASU System. The college is providing a 2% cost of living raise for all eligible employees, increasing the minimum salary levels for all full-time employees to $13 per hour, adding Paramedic Science and Commercial Driver Training programs, and launching baseball, softball, and e-Sports programs -- among other strategic initiatives -- in fiscal year 2024.

At Arkansas State University-Newport, the budget is $17,652,294 for Educational and General Operations and $920,250 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $18,572,544, an increase of 5.6% from last year, according to the system. The budget includes a 1% cost of living increase for faculty and staff, implementation of a performance bonus program for all full-time employees of up to 2% -- based on key performance indicators -- allocation for deferred maintenance of $150,000, and a $90,000 increase in the utilities budget to account for rate increases, among other highlights.

The Arkansas State University Three Rivers budget is $9,050,053 for Educational and General Operations and $708,686 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $9,758,739, a 16.2% increase from last year, according to the system. Budgeted salaries include a 2% raise.

Changes in auxiliary operations totals at two-year institutions "reflect the addition of various athletics programs and how those are budgeted," according to Jeff Hankins, the system's vice president for strategic communications & economic development.

The ASU System Office is funded as a non-formula entity with an operating budget of $4,580,909, of which $2,841,520 is categorized as state appropriation, and $1,739,389 coming from other sources, including institution and foundation support, according to the ASU System. The system office's operating budget will be up nearly 4% from last year.



