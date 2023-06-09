Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ASU System opts to keep budget level

Funding for individual institutions based on expected enrollment, programs by Ryan Anderson | Today at 3:36 a.m.
The northern entrance to the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is shown in this undated courtesy photo from the Twitter account run by ASU's Neil Griffin College of Business. The sign is located on the southwest side of the intersection of the city's East Johnson Avenue and North Caraway Road. (Photo courtesy A-State)


BEEBE -- The Arkansas State University System adopted a fiscal year 2024 budget level with last year's Thursday, following approval by the board of trustees.

For individual schools, Arkansas State University -- the system's flagship and largest school -- has the highest budget, with $174,317,395 for Educational and General Operations and $36,604,232 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System. That $210,921,627 total is a 1.7% increase from last year's total of $207,303,391.

Arkansas State's budget will include $60 million in state appropriation funds, $8.6 million in Educational Excellence Trust Fund money, tuition revenues based on flat enrollment and a 4% tuition and mandatory fees increase, $500,000 permanently reduced from budgeted faculty salaries, and an additional $1.7 million reallocated to A-State Online revenues.

The Henderson State University budget is $33,235,070 for Educational and General Operations and $8,252,776 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $41,487,846, down more than 19% from last year, according to the ASU System. "The campus will continue to operate a modified cash budget during fiscal year 2024, with expenses managed under liquidity constraints."

The Arkansas State University-Beebe budget is $26,974,028 for Educational and General Operations and $1,719,604 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System. The proposed operational budget represents an overall increase in budgeted revenue and expenses of approximately 5.9% compared with the fiscal year 2023 budget, and ASU-Beebe is providing a 5% cost-of-living increase to all faculty and staff for fiscal year 2024.

The operating budget includes $11,410,153 in state appropriation funds, $2,133,883 in Educational Excellence Trust Funds, and $801,945 in Workforce 2000 funds, according to the ASU system. "Due to uncertainty in enrollment forecasts," tuition and fee revenue of $9,931,100 is anticipated, based on a 6.3% increase in tuition rates and assuming flat enrollment, compared to fiscal year 2023's actual enrollment.

The Arkansas State University-Mountain Home budget is $11,005,080 for Educational and General Operations and $303,000 for Auxiliary Operations for a total increase over last year's budget of 4.6%, according to the ASU System. That includes a 3% raise for all employees and raising the minimum hourly wage to $13 for all employees.

The Arkansas State University Mid-South budget is $12,854,500 for Educational and General Operations and $631,000 for Auxiliary Operations, according to the ASU System, with the proposed operational budget an increase of just under 2% from fiscal year 2023.

The budget includes $7.8 million in state appropriation funds, among other funding sources, and projected tuition revenues of $2.29 million are based on a 2% enrollment decline and the requested tuition increase, according to the ASU System. The college is providing a 2% cost of living raise for all eligible employees, increasing the minimum salary levels for all full-time employees to $13 per hour, adding Paramedic Science and Commercial Driver Training programs, and launching baseball, softball, and e-Sports programs -- among other strategic initiatives -- in fiscal year 2024.

At Arkansas State University-Newport, the budget is $17,652,294 for Educational and General Operations and $920,250 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $18,572,544, an increase of 5.6% from last year, according to the system. The budget includes a 1% cost of living increase for faculty and staff, implementation of a performance bonus program for all full-time employees of up to 2% -- based on key performance indicators -- allocation for deferred maintenance of $150,000, and a $90,000 increase in the utilities budget to account for rate increases, among other highlights.

The Arkansas State University Three Rivers budget is $9,050,053 for Educational and General Operations and $708,686 for Auxiliary Operations for a total of $9,758,739, a 16.2% increase from last year, according to the system. Budgeted salaries include a 2% raise.

Changes in auxiliary operations totals at two-year institutions "reflect the addition of various athletics programs and how those are budgeted," according to Jeff Hankins, the system's vice president for strategic communications & economic development.

The ASU System Office is funded as a non-formula entity with an operating budget of $4,580,909, of which $2,841,520 is categorized as state appropriation, and $1,739,389 coming from other sources, including institution and foundation support, according to the ASU System. The system office's operating budget will be up nearly 4% from last year.


Print Headline: ASU System opts to keep budget level

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT