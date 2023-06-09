‘Ban’ the word

Some important conversations get derailed because of a single word, and there's no better example than the needed discussion about too many people shooting other people in this country.

From letters to the editor and Facebook posts all the way up to declarations in the highest echelons of government, the argument is often made to "ban" certain firearms mislabeled as "assault rifles."

Foolish and fruitless debates are a total waste of time, and that one earns Olympic 10s on both measures. Neither logic nor evidence suggests any such "ban" would work in the first place, and in the second place the historical track record of government bans is rife with ineffectiveness, counter-productivity and catastrophic failure.

Those old enough to remember the federal 1994 ban on assault rifles know that those kinds of guns weren't eradicated at all. If anything, the ban prompted loophole exploitation and a black-market buying spree.

In my tiny sphere of acquaintances in rural Arkansas, I knew at least four people who bought foreign-made AK-47s. The national math was likely exponential.

And since 99-plus percent of gun crimes don't include "assault rifles," the congressional ban did nothing to stem the bloodshed from murders and mass shootings. The late 1990s set gun-crime casualty records that still stand today.

That ban isn't the only one that backfired.

Even now, 11 states and territories still ban "assault weapons," and it will surprise no one that among those are some of the worst gun-crime cities: California, Illinois, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

There's also the infamous historical lesson when we the people became so committed to banning alcohol that we amended the Constitution. The required repealing amendment three years later ought to be a primer course in the futility of trying to "ban" something that already exists in widespread form. Driving demand underground--where there are no background checks, registrations, paper trails, etc.--makes type-specific gun bans particularly counterproductive.

Besides, we already have a lot of gun bans in place that aren't resulting in real suppression or restraint.

Right now, all citizens under the age of 21 are banned from acquiring, possessing and using handguns. And yet armed minors are so commonplace that for young men in urban neighborhoods, getting shot is a leading cause of injury and death.

Every school district in every state bans guns of all types from campuses, buildings, lockers and persons. And yet firearms get seized from students at a rate of five per day. Mass school shootings are among our most tragic, heart-wrenching gun crimes.

Federal law bans felons from owning or possessing firearms. And yet armed convicts and their illegal guns are as ubiquitous as spring pollen.

Other bans include gun possession by the mentally ill, those with domestic violence restraining orders, drug abusers, illegal aliens and those dishonorably discharged from military service. And yet people in every one of those categories routinely possess, carry and commit crimes with a gun.

It may be possible to believe that even though a ban won't work, and even though it might backfire wildly, it's worth doing to simply make a statement. But that kind of belief should take a backseat to other better ideas that might actually work as solutions. Especially if it's become toxic to discourse.

That's why I suggest that for this topic we should banish the word "ban."

It's a fall-back, feel-good, do-nothing crutch word that fails to advance ideas, dialogue or consensus. It makes a mockery of logic, analysis and efficacy on the issue. It should be a four-letter word with no place in serious policy considerations.

Just imagine if the media would jump on board: a politician's polarizing soundbite would come out, "[bleep] assault rifles now." Print media could implement the old "[expletive]" to excise the word in news stories, commentary and letters.

Facebook could do its part with its pop-up warnings and screen-blockers, too. And as we moved forward the "ban" crowd would either lose its voice altogether or have to actually start talking about some realistic scenarios with a genuine chance of success.

(DROP CAP) A century ago, tens of millions of good, decent Americans liked to drink, and banning alcohol didn't change that.

Today, tens of millions of good, decent Americans like owning firearms, and banning guns won't change that, either.

Banning alcohol was never going to work to reduce drunk driving; targeting habitual offenders with harsher penalties did. A similar approach might be to elevate and enforce the penalty for gun theft.

In pioneer times, horse thievery could get you hung. That didn't produce a run on the gallows, but it did make criminals think twice about stealing horses. And faced with mortal risk, they often thought of something else.

Punitive, even draconian, gun theft sentences would send a strong message that Americans are finally fed up with gun-toting, trigger-happy criminals--especially the low-lifes who senselessly shoot innocents.

We've been a nation of high gun ownership since 1776. That's not changing. But we can and should commit to changing our understanding about what makes some people so violent that they kill without remorse. More on that soon.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.