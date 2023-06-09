BASEBALL: Rogers Heritage grad making noise in collegiate baseball league

SPRINGDALE -- Vance Tobol put together an outstanding season at the University of Central Missouri this season. He's now hoping to keep that momentum going over the summer while playing in the Marucci Midwest Arkansas Collegiate Baseball League.

Tobol, a former Rogers Heritage High School standout, hit .351 with 12 home runs and 64 RBIs in 56 games. He earned third-team Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America honors as an outfielder. That comes after hitting .286 with no homers and five RBI in just 10 games a year ago while making only two starts.

The redshirt sophomore said he overcame a little slump in the middle of the season this year.

"I just figured it out toward the end and started to get hot again," Tobol said. "I just kept working. I had to work more on my own to better myself so I could help the team. It worked out in the end."

He said playing in this summer league close to home has its pluses.

"You're able to see live pitching and play even though it's the summer," Tobol said. "I can work on things to help me going into the fall and spring. It's nice to have a break, but then it's also nice to come back to it and just keep working to better yourself as a player.

"The league allows me to work and earn some money in the summer. It also allows me to see friends and family I haven't seen in a while."

He also finally settled on an approach at the plate this year.

"I was changing a bunch of stuff constantly," Tobol said. "I found something this year that really worked, something I really liked and felt real comfortable with.

Ryan McDonald, the summer league's general manager, said the simple way to describe the difference he's seen in Tobol is he's more disciplined at the plate.

"I've only seen him have a handful of at-bats so far, but he hit a ball to left field last night that got about 20 feet off the ground and left the park in a hurry," McDonald said. "Then his first at-bat (on Tuesday), he gets one off the hands and it's a chopper to third and he beats it out. The next at-bat he hits a 100 mile per hour line drive out of the yard.

"Shoot, he broke his bat once and hit a line drive to left field. It's a combination of his work ethic and just a lot of God-given ability. You combine those and a lot of good things happen."

Tobol said having a better approach at the plate has helped this year.

"Being more comfortable in the box and not being up there guessing," Tobol said. "Stay with one pitch that I'm hunting and when I see it, don't miss it."

Tobol, 6-1, 210 pounds, is also a good defensive outfielder, McDonald said.

"He gets great reads in the outfield," McDonald said. "You don't have to be overly fast to be a good outfielder, but he covers a lot of ground and makes up for lack of speed. He's moving a lot better this summer. He's absolutely in better condition.

"I would imagine he sees better pitching in the MIAA [Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association] ... the ball is probably bigger to him at the plate in the summer, which stinks for the pitchers when he's hitting but good for him."

McDonald said he might talk with Tobol about playing some center or right field since summer league teammate Ty Durham has to get back to his college campus at the end of the month.

"I think he kinda likes his left field spot over there," McDonald said. "That's a little bit different in center, but he moves well enough that he can do it. That's a conversation I'll have with him. I think he just wants at-bats."

McDonald said Tobol works hard and is reaping the rewards of that good work ethic.

"He's a good player," McDonald said. "He's a good kid. He's a good human being, which is the most important thing. You enjoy seeing kids like that have success. That's why you do it."